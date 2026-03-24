Naomi Donkor shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Captain Frank Donkor Jr, on social media

Frank Donkor Jr tragically passed away in a light aircraft crash at the Oninku Park in Tema, leaving behind a grieving family

Funeral arrangements announced for Frank and Elijah Donkor, set for March 28, 2026, at the State House in Accra

Naomi Donkor, the wife of Frank Donkor Jr, the pilot in the light aircraft which recently crashed in Tema, has broken her silence on the sad news.

In a post on social media, Naomi Donkor has expressed her unflinching love for her late husband.

Frank Donkor Jr, the first son of Elder Frank Donkor, founder and leader of Hebron Prayer Camp, passed away when the aircraft he was piloting, a Sky Arrow 3I, crashed at Oninku Park.

Naomi Donkor, the wife of Captain Frank Donkor Junior, the pilot of the ill-fated Sky Arrow aircraft, 9G-ADV, that crashed in Tema, eulogises him. Photo source: @sheloveshebron

Source: Instagram

According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the light aircraft, designated 9G-ADV, was flying from Ho to Accra.

See the press statement shared on Facebook below:

Captain Donkor, a pilot with over 15 years of experience, was travelling with his younger brother, Elijah Donkor, who was reported to have just graduated from the university.

Apart from the pain of Elder Donkor's family losing two sons, it emerged that Captain Donkor had only married in December 2025.

Tema plane crash pilot's wife speaks

Taking to her TikTok page, Captain Donkor's wife shared a video showing some of their special moments together.

Some of the scenes included them posing beside a helicopter, spending time at the beach, flying on an aircraft, signing their marriage register, and dancing at their wedding ceremony.

Sharing the video, the bereaved wife opened up about her heartbreaking situation, eulogising her husband as her hero.

She indicated that even his passing had caused her trouble, she was still going to love him forever.

"Asem ato me. Rest well, my hero. I will ove you forever," she inscribed on the video.

See the TikTok video below:

Ghanaians console wife of Tema crash pilot

The sad post of Captain Frank Donkor's wife has sparked reactions online. Many of her followers consoled her.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Royal Sparkle ✨ Gh said:

"The Lord is your strength. He will see you through these hard times."

preciousaduhene said:

"May God strengthen you in this difficult time. Sending u loads of hugs 🥰🥰🥰."

maya said:

"Hmmm, may God console you and give you strength. Accept my condolences, hmmmm."

Millreid Awei said:

"Sister Naomi kafra wati, may the God lord of Hebron Prayer Camp, who knows what is best for us, console you 🙏 it is well."

Jackie said:

"The Lord is your strength, my dear. We are supporting you in prayers, you shall surely overcome it in Jesus name, amen."

Big O said:

"God strengthen you in this period. May God’s comforting love, strength and peace engulf you in this season 🕊️🕊️."

Captain Frank Donkor Junior is the pilot who crashed the light aircraft 9G-ADV at Tema on March 16, 2026. Photo source: @sheloveshebron

Source: TikTok

Funeral of Tema plane crash victims announced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of Frank and Elijah Donkor has announced funeral arrangements for the two.

According to Elder Aryeh, Spiritual Commandant at Hebron Prayer Camp, the final funeral rites of the deceased will be held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on March 28, 2026.

He further used the opportunity to extend an invitation to the general public to attend and console the grieving family.

Source: YEN.com.gh