Daddy Lumba’s maternal uncle, Wofa Poku, drew attention after reacting angrily to journalists outside court following the adjournment of the singer’s ongoing case

The family elder appeared visibly frustrated after the hearing and made it clear he was no longer willing to speak to the press

His reaction has stirred fresh conversations online, with many saying it reflected the growing tension surrounding Daddy Lumba’s family and memorial-related case

Tension flared at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 25, after Daddy Lumba’s maternal uncle, Wofa Poku, appeared visibly upset following the latest adjournment in the ongoing legal case surrounding the late highlife legend’s planned Celebration of Life event.

Tension rises as Daddy Lumba family member confronts journalists after court hearing. Image credit: Ghanaian times, Daddy Lumba

Source: UGC

Wofa Poku, who has become one of the recognisable faces in the ongoing family tensions after Daddy Lumba’s passing, was seen outside the court premises moments after proceedings ended.

While many had gathered hoping for clarity or a major development in the matter, the court’s decision to adjourn the case appeared to leave emotions running high.

Wofa Poku reacted to the journalists' confrontation

Shortly after the hearing, Wofa Poku was approached by journalists who were eager to get his reaction to the day’s outcome.

However, he was clearly in no mood to entertain any more questions.

In a video circulating online, the visibly agitated family elder was seen expressing frustration as cameras and microphones were pushed toward him.

He told the journalists and bloggers on the court premises that "no more interviews" as he did not want to grant any further interviews after the court session.

Wofa Poku's reaction drew attention online

His reaction instantly became one of the biggest talking points from the day’s proceedings, with many people online pointing to the moment as proof of how emotionally charged the Daddy Lumba case has become.

What was expected to be a solemn period of remembrance for one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians has instead turned into a drawn-out public and legal dispute.

The tension has continued to build around issues tied to family authority, representation, and who has the right to handle major public events in Daddy Lumba’s honour.

Watch the TikTok video below:

As Daddy Lumba’s maternal uncle, Wofa Poku is seen as one of the senior voices from the late singer’s family, which is why his public reaction has drawn even more attention.

Since the video surfaced online, social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions.

For now, the case remains unresolved, but one thing is clear: emotions surrounding Daddy Lumba’s legacy are still very raw, and every court appearance seems to deepen the public interest and family tension around it.

Daddy Lumba's fans criticise the celebration of life cloth ahead of event. Image credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook, @dadzietv/TikTok, ghanafuonsem1/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Confusion emerged over celebration of Lumba's life

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee and his team have launched the official cloth for the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba’s celebration of life, drawing national attention.

The cloth design has sparked intense debate online, with fans praising the artistry while others question the absence of Lumba’s image on it.

Ga traditional leaders have also threatened to exhume Daddy Lumba’s body if proper traditional rites are not observed, raising tensions ahead of the second funeral.

Source: YEN.com.gh