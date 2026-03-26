The funeral service for Kofi Lumba, the late nephew of Daddy Lumba, was held at the family house on Thursday, March 26, 2026

In a video, the late music icon's sisters Faustina and Ernestina Fosuh shared an emotional moment as they reunited amid their family dispute

Daddy Lumba's sisters' emotional reunion at Kofi Lumba's funeral service triggered sad reactions from Ghanaian social media users

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Ernestina and Faustina Fosuh, the two sisters of the late Daddy Lumba, have reunited at the funeral service of the late Bismark Aboagye Attakoah, popularly known as Kofi Lumba amid their family dispute.

Daddy Lumba's sisters Ernestina and Faustina Fosuh reunite at Kofi Lumba's funeral service on Thursday, March 26, 2026, amid their family dispute. Photo source: @kokoba_blogger1, @dek360gh, @dadzietv

Source: TikTok

The funeral service for the late nephew of Daddy Lumba was held at the Fosuh family house in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Kofi Lumba, a member of the Team Legal Wives group and Faustina Fosuh's son, passed away in Kumasi in the early hours of Saturday, January 24, 2026.

The exact circumstances leading to his demise remain unknown, with the Fosuh family sharing little information publicly.

Kofi’s passing came as the second significant loss for the Fosuh family in six months, as her famous brother, Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, and was only buried on December 13.

The information was shared by the content creator, Kamal Mohammed, a.k.a. Nation Blogger, who earlier organised a fundraising campaign for Faustina Fosuh, which yielded about GH₵10,000.

"She was crying so much when she called me to inform me that her son had passed on," he said.

Watch a TikTok video of the moment Kofi Lumba was announced dead below:

Daddy Lumba's sisters reunite amid family dispute

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, the family and loved ones of the late Kofi Lumba gathered to hold a funeral service and bid farewell to the deceased.

In a video shared by Kumasi-based blogger Dadzie TV, the two sisters of the late Daddy Lumba reunited for the first time in several months.

In the video, Ernestina Fosuh was spotted arriving and shaking hands with some family members who had gathered at the residence for the solemn event.

Legal action by the Ekuona Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta brings the planned Independence Square event to a standstill. Photo credit: Plus1TV/TikTok

Source: TikTok

An emotional moment ensued as Ernestina hugged and consoled Faustina, who immediately broke down in tears over her son's demise after seeing her elder sister at the funeral.

Daddy Lumba's sisters' rare public sighting together came amid the family dispute that has emerged since the demise of their brother.

The two sisters had been rumoured to have fallen out with each other after taking different sides in the dispute between their sisters-in-law Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni's legal case.

The TikTok video of Daddy Lumba's sisters reuniting at Kofi Lumba's funeral is below:

Daddy Lumba's sisters' reunion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

May Babe commented:

"People were thinking she wouldn’t go."

Ron Stone wrote:

"God🥺, if we the outsiders are feeling this much pain, then how are the real family members feeling?"

Mandy said:

"Aww, I knew she would break down if she sees her sister."

Court upholds injunction against Daddy Lumba event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court upheld an injunction against Daddy Lumba's "Celebration of Life" event after legal proceedings on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

According to Abusuapanin Tupac's lawyers, any attempt to hold the event for the late music icon had been blocked by the court.

A press statement also detailed the punishments for any individual who would disobey the court's ruling on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh