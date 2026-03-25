The Celebration of Life for Daddy Lumba has been thrown into uncertainty after the Accra High Court adjourned an injunction case to April 23, 2026

The event, planned for March 28–29 by family members including Ernestina Fosuh and Papa Shee, was challenged by family head Kofi Owusu

Daddy Lumba's relatives have been consumed by disputes since his death, fuelling tensions within the late icon’s family

The Celebration of Life of Daddy Lumba has been thrown into limbo after the Accra High Court adjourned the injunction against it to April 23, 2026.

Accra High Court Halts Daddy Lumba’s Celebration of Life Event Until April

Source: TikTok

After Daddy Lumba’s controversial funeral on December 13, 2025, his immediate family members, led by his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and Papa Shee, announced a second event in his honour.

Dubbed The Celebration of Life of Daddy Lumba, it was scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29, 2026.

After it was announced, family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu filed an injunction against it at the Accra High Court.

The case was adjourned to March 25, 2025, which saw Papa Shee and Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, all appear before the Accra High Court.

After the deliberations, the case was adjourned to April 23, 2026, throwing the fate of the planned celebration into limbo.

The TikTok video with details of the newest outcome in the case is below.

Daddy Lumba's family dispute

Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, and a legal tussle quickly broke out between the two over who should be his recognised legal spouse.

Akosua Serwaa took the case before the Kumasi High Court but was defeated when the court refused to declare her as the only wife, instead calling both women as recognised spouses.

Another dispute broke out over Daddy Lumba's funeral, with his immediate family, including his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, calling for his December 2025 funeral to be postponed to allow for an autopsy to be conducted to determine his cause of death.

On December 12, 2025, a day before the funeral, the Accra High Court initially granted an injunction against the funeral but later reversed its decision.

Below is a YouTube video with details of Daddy Lumba's family dispute.

Source: YEN.com.gh