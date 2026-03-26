Sad scenes have emerged from the burial rite of Bismark Boagye Attakorah, the son of Faustina Fosuh, the sister of the late highlife artist, Daddy Lumba

In a video that has caught the attention of many observers, the mother is seen crying uncontrollably as she says her final goodbye to her son

The tears of Faustina Fosuh have caused a massive stir on social media as heartbroken Ghanaians have reacted, giving their condolences

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Faustina Fosuh, the sister of the late Daddy Lumba, mourns as she says her final goodbye to her son, Bismark Boagye Attakorah, also known as Kofi Lumba. Scenes from the funeral have caused sadness online.

Sad scenes emerge from the burial rite of Kofi Lumba, the son of Faustina Fosuh. Image credit: X Two Media, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

In the early hours of Saturday, January 24, 2026, news went viral that the second-born of Lumba's sister had passed away in Kumasi. Although the cause of his death was not disclosed, his tragic death broke the hearts of many.

Kofi’s passing came as the second significant loss for Faustina Fosuh in six months, as her famous brother, Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, and was only buried on December 13.

On March 4, 2026, an obituary poster popped up from the family of Daddy Lumba detailing the funeral arrangements of Bismark Boagye Attakorah, who died at the age of 32. The flyer indicated that he would be laid to rest on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the residence of the late highlife legend.

Sad scenes from Bismark Boagye Attakorah's burial rite have unfolded as Faustina Fosuh mourns her son. Emotional reactions flood social media as Ghanaians express condolences.

The Instagram post of the Obituary poster is below:

Faustina Fosuh's son's burial rite

Just as reported, the family has held the funeral observation for the late Kofi Lumba.

In some scenes from the rite that has sparked emotional moments on social media, Faustina Fosuh is seen crying uncontrollably as a family seated behind her consoled her.

The grieving mother, who was in a black and white outfit with her scarf, was heard expressing how heartbroken she was amid intense tears.

The emotional mother has caused a stir online as Ghanaians sent words of encouragement to Faustina Fosuh and the entire family.

The TikTok video from the burial rite is below:

Reactions to Faustina Fosuh's son's burial

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh as Faustina Fosuh says goodbye to her son.

Solomon wrote:

“Aww, sorry, sister Faustina. Daddy Lumba turns your eyes to your immediate family. The pain is much.”

Kwabena Awuku wrote:

“He even left behind twins who aren’t even a year old to get your facts straight before posting.”

Grace Adwoa wrote:

“The way she is crying has made me remember the time I said my final goodbye to my late dad. It was not easy. May God console her.”

Bobby wrote:

“May God be your comforter, mummy.”

Joana wrote:

“I just pray that what is going on in the family ceases because those who know nothing about it are the ones going through pain.”

Millicent wrote:

“May his soul rest in perfect peace. I wish this had not happened, but all the same God knows best.

Daddy Lumba's family announces funeral arrangements for the late Kofi Lumba, the son of Faustina Fosuh. Image credit: Celebrity Album, Aba.the.great

Source: Facebook

Abusuapanin Tupac mourn with Faustina Fosuh

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Tupac, born Kofi Owusu, stormed Faustina Fosu's house to console the family and help with the funeral arrangements following the passing of Kofi Lumba.

The family head rocked a traditional black cloth and native slippers and was accompanied by some family members who were also wearing black and red attire.

Tupac's presence sparked massive reactions on social media as many people thought he would not set foot in Faustina Foush's house due to the family’s never-ending conflict.

Source: YEN.com.gh