5Five's Papi has described Stonebwoy as a liar over recent claims the latter made about his influence in the 2024 election

Stonebwoy had asserted that his song Jejereje significantly contributed to the NDC's 2024 election victory

However, Papi disagrees, a stance which has led to mixed reactions from social media users

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has been challenged by his colleague artiste Papi, a member of the music duo 5Five, over his supposed role in the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) victory in the 2024 general elections.

Papi disputes Stonebwoy's claims that his Jejereje song helped the NDC to win the 2024 election. Photo source: @stonebwoy, @okay1071fm

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy recently claimed that he had, through his Jejereje song, contributed to the NDC's win in the 2024 election.

Addressing the audience, including President John Mahama, at the recently held fundraiser for the Black Stars, the Afro dancehall originator stated he dropped the song at the time because he believed in the NDC's reset agenda.

“When we talk about contributions, I believe that my contribution has been very significant in winning power for the NDC.

“I did it [released the song] mainly because I am somebody who really believes in reset. So, in my own judgment, I made sure that the music was dropped at a moment when there was some ease in the system because it was very tense,” he explained.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Stonebwoy's statements triggered backlash from both NDC and NPP supporters. While the NDC supporters found it hard to believe he had supported their campaign because of his seeming closeness to actors in Akufo-Addo's government, some NPP folks felt he had betrayed their party.

Papi describes Stonebwoy's claims as lies

In a reaction to Stonebwoy's claims, Papi has dismissed the assertion, stating bluntly that it was untrue and exaggerated. He insisted that the song had no meaningful impact on the election outcome.

Speaking on Okay FM's Drive Time with Nana Romeo, Papi stated:

“Stonebwoy is telling lies. His song didn’t contribute to the NDC's victory. I heard it, and I was like, this same person said we should not associate politics with his work, and now all of a sudden, he is doing exactly that. What are we even doing?

"He should take a side and not come and be like he is playing smart.. When the song was first released, he made it clear it wasn’t political, so why the sudden change now?” he said.

Watch Papi's interview on TikTok below:

Reactions to Papi's take on Stonebwoy's claims

philenzy17 said:

"Masa Goway, if someone uses your music without your knowledge, what is it, he even has the right to sue NDC."

esinupascalgayram said:

"If you don't like Stonebwoy, then stop talking about him because Stonebwoy doesn't need your opinion on his matter."

Nii Otutey said:

"He lied that what? NDC didn’t use his song or what. For Papi, he is talking out of pain."

Manuel said:

"Am I the only one who doesn't know him? Who's he?"

Stonebwoy challenges KOKA about NPP support

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had challenged another of his critics, KOKA, to disclose any tangible support from the NPP for his career

KOKA had called for NPP supporters to boycott Stonebwoy over these same claims that Jejereje played a role in the NDC's 2024 election win.

Source: YEN.com.gh