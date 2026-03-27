Stonebwoy has challenged KOKA to disclose any tangible support from the NPP for his career

KOKA had called for NPP supporters to boycott Stonebwoy over his claims that Jejereje played a role in the NDC's 2024 election win

The musician's reply, shared under a blogger's post, has triggered reactions from his followers

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Ghanaian dancehall music star, Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livinstone Etse Satekla, has reacted to calls for NPP supporters to boycott him.

Stonebwoy has come under fire on social media after claiming that his Jejereje song contributed to the NDC's win in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the audience, including President John Mahama, at the recently held fundraiser for the Black Stars, the Afro dancehall originator stated he dropped the song at the time because he believed in the NDC's reset agenda.

“When we talk about contributions, I believe that my contribution has been very significant in winning power for the NDC.

“I did it [released the song] mainly because I am somebody who really believes in reset. So, in my own judgment, I made sure that the music was dropped at a moment when there was some ease in the system because it was very tense,” he explained.

KOKA blasts Stonebwoy over Jejereje-NDC claim

Stonebwoy's statements triggered backlash from both NDC and NPP supporters. While the NDC supporters found it hard to believe he had supported their campaign because of his seeming closeness to actors in Akufo-Addo's government, some NPP folks felt he had betrayed their party.

Entertainment personality and NPP activist, Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, simply known as KOKA, is one of the people who are disappointed by Stonebwoy's claims.

In a video, KOKA, who described Stonebwoy as a hypocrite, stated that he had deleted the songs and everything about Stonebwoy from his phone.

He further called for other NPP supporters to do the same and boycott Stonebwoy.

Watch the Instagram video of KOKA below (Swipe):

Stonebwoy dares KOKA to show NPP support

Hours after KOKA's video was shared, Stonebwoy came with a reply under the post, denying the claims.

According to Stonebwoy, KOKA was already not a fan of his and had disliked him for a long time.

He further dared KOKA to mention the exact support NPP gave him as an artiste that makes him ungrateful.

"He no dey like Stonebwoy long time...see this guy. Like, what did NPP DO FOR STONEBWOY AT ALL? LETS HEAR IT."

Stonebwoy replies to KOKA's criticism over the comment that his Jejereje song was for NDC. Photo source: @theghanainsider

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh