Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has disclosed that the political use of his hit song Jejereje during the 2024 general elections led to significant professional setbacks.

According to him, the situation led to a fallout with his record label and damage to his public image.

Speaking in an interview with Saddick Adams on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo in March 2026, the award-winning musician explained that the controversy created tension between him and his then-label, which believed he had deliberately aligned himself with a political campaign.

According to Stonebwoy, the label assumed that the song had been produced for political purposes and that he had received compensation, an allegation he strongly denied. He stated that the misunderstanding left him unable to defend himself amid widespread public narratives, eventually leading to a separation from the label.

The artiste stressed that Jejereje was created as a festive track intended for the December season and not for any political agenda. However, its adoption during the heated election period significantly altered public perception of the song and his brand.

Beyond the label dispute, Stonebwoy revealed that he was also dropped from the lineup of performers for the Ghana Victory Concert held on January 5, 2025, an event organised to celebrate the electoral success of the National Democratic Congress. Despite the party’s use of his song during the campaign, he said his removal followed a viral social media push under the hashtag #DropStonebwoy.

The campaign, driven by some supporters, reportedly accused the musician of being affiliated with the New Patriotic Party, leading to backlash and calls for his exclusion. Stonebwoy noted that he was not given a clear explanation for the decision, adding that the episode contributed to the spread of negative claims about him at the time.

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, is one of Ghana’s most prominent music exports and a leading figure in Afro-dancehall. Known for hit songs such as Nominate, Activate, and Jejereje, he has built a strong international reputation and a loyal fan base known as the BHIM Nation.

Ghana’s 2024 general elections were highly competitive and saw intense political campaigning both offline and on social media, with music playing a key role in rallying support, particularly among young voters. Songs by popular artistes are often adopted—sometimes without formal endorsement—by political parties, which can blur the lines between entertainment and political affiliation.

Stonebwoy’s experience highlights the risks artistes face when their work becomes entangled in political narratives, especially in a charged election environment where public perception can quickly shift.

Source: YEN.com.gh