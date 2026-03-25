Parts of the Asokwa Interchange street artworks in Kumasi, created by senior high school students, were allegedly vandalised on March 24, 2026

Hussein Ibrahim, personal assistant to the Ashanti Regional Minister, suggested that some members of the opposition NPP may be responsible

The controversy follows criticisms over murals of President John Mahama, with some activists demanding former President Kufuor’s image be included

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Parts of the artworks on the Asokwa Interchange in Kumasi, created by senior high school students as part of the ongoing street arts festival, have allegedly been defaced by unknown individuals.

According to a post by Hussein Ibrahim, personal assistant to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, the artworks were destroyed on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Parts of artworks by SHS students on the Asokwa Interchange defaced in going street art festival initiated by Dr Frank Amoakohene. Photo credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Although the perpetrators are not yet known, Hussein Ibrahim insinuated that some members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) may be behind the vandalism of the artworks.

"The images above show parts of the artwork that were vandalised yesterday after we left the site under the interchange. While some individuals, particularly certain NPP-affiliated voices, have openly spoken against this Street Art Festival and even threatened to destroy it," he wrote on Facebook.

He further warned that any person caught destroying the artworks on the Asokwa Interchange would be severely dealt with in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

"We want to make it clear that this artwork belongs to the people of Ashanti. Any person caught vandalising it will be reported and handed over to the police. Let us all protect our heritage," he warned.

"These are the same people who previously threatened to import chicken diseases to destroy the ‘Nkokɔtinkiti’ project. Let us not underestimate such threats. We will not tolerate any attempt to undermine initiatives that promote Asanteman," he added.

Read Hussien's Facebook post below

What NPP activists said about art festival

His allegations that the artworks may have been defaced by some elements within the NPP stem from the controversy sparked by the painting of President John Mahama's mural on parts of the Asokwa Interchange, alongside a beautiful drawing of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

A young man, known on social media as MC Ishmael and alleged to be a supporter of the NPP, spoke against the new murals at the Asokwa Interchange in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

According to him, the mural of President Mahama distorts the fact that the Asokwa Interchange was constructed during the tenure of John Agyekum Kufuor as President.

The Asokwa Interchange was initiated under the Kufuor administration, with work starting in 2005 and continuing through 2007. It was part of the wider Kumasi Road and Urban Development Project, aimed at easing traffic from Lake Road to the city centre.

"Dr Frank Amoakohene should get serious as a minister. Why should we be praising you for painting John Dramani Mahama’s picture on an interchange that was started and completed by John Agyekum Kufuor in 2007? Focus on delivering real results, not cosmetic gestures," he wrote on Facebook.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Another youth activist of the NPP, Joseph Osei Oppong-Brenya, also threatened to deface the artworks if former President Kufuor's mural is not painted on the Asokwa Interchange.

"I will personally organise some youths in Kumasi to deface the picture of John Dramani Mahama on the Asokwa Interchange if the picture is not replaced with that of former prez. John Agyekum Kufuor," he also wrote on Facebook.

"Somebody should tell that Galamsey minister that if he wants the AshantiFest to succeed as a public programme and not political, he should do the needful!" he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

What is Ashanti street arts festival?

Students from various senior high schools in Kumasi converged at the Asokwa Interchange to paint and draw murals to beautify the structure and surrounding streets.

The initiative forms part of the activities outlined for the 2026 Ashanti Festival, initiated by the Ashanti Regional Minister in 2025.

Some of the second-cycle institutions involved in the art exhibition include Gyaaman Pensan SHS and Kumasi Anglican SHS (KASS), among others.

The students offering Visual Arts in the various schools showcased their talent. They drew the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the flag of the Ashanti Kingdom, as well as other images depicting their culture and heritage.

The AshantiFest is an annual, multi-sectoral, 15-day festival launched in 2025 to showcase the cultural, economic, and tourism potential of Ghana's Ashanti Region.

Initiated by Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, it features activities such as street art festivals, cleanup exercises, boxing, fashion shows, and trade exhibitions, heavily sponsored by MTN Ghana.

This year’s festival is themed Our Stories, Our History, Our Culture.

Appiah Stadium donates GH₵1,000 to Super KASS students for painting of President John Mahama's mural on the Asokwa Interchange. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Appiah donates to students at art festival

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium had donated GH₵1,000 to students of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School for painting President John Mahama’s mural.

The donation was part of his support for students showcasing Asante culture during the 2026 AshantiFest street arts festival.

Netizens praised Appiah for recognising and encouraging the talent of the young artists.

Source: YEN.com.gh