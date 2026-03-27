The iconic ‘Akwaaba’ portrait, which gained fame in the early 2000s, has resurfaced online, drawing renewed attention to the young woman behind the image

Angelina Nana Akua Oduro discussed the copyright challenges she faced and the untapped financial opportunities from the internationally recognised artwork

Earlier, the creative director behind the ‘Akwaaba’ portrait celebrated the artwork’s legacy while unveiling a new face for the project after two decades

Angelina Nana Akua Oduro, the face behind the widely recognised ‘Akwaaba’ portrait, has resurfaced, drawing renewed public attention as a recent interview gains traction.

Angelina Nana Akua Oduro of the popular ‘Akwaaba’ portrait opens up on the artwork after years of not monetizing it. Image credit: GhanaPost/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM, the young woman, now grown, reflected on her journey and the impact of the iconic artwork that has come to symbolise Ghanaian hospitality.

The portrait, which features her dressed in kente cloth with a scarf, white beads around her neck, and holding a clay pot with a warm smile, has gained international recognition. Over the years, the image has been used in multiple contexts and has served as a model representation of Ghana across various platforms.

Despite the global reach and cultural significance of the portrait, Angelina stated that it did not translate into direct financial benefit for her. She explained that although discussions were held with the creative director (photographer) regarding potential earnings, she did not receive any monetary gains from the work.

"I was young and did not know much about copyright issues, so I haven't made any money from the Akwaaba portrait," Angelina Nana Akua Oduro said.

She further noted, "Also, at the time I did not know of any legal process, so I just left it as that."

Her story highlights the challenges many young individuals face in navigating intellectual property rights, even when involved in works that achieve widespread recognition.

Watch the TikTok videos below.

Akosua Agyapong addresses call to replace Akwaaba

Earlier, legendary Ghanaian musician Akosua Agyapong slammed advocates of the Oobake campaign and called for Akwaaba to be maintained.

Youth groups representing the Ga-Dangbe ethnicity have sparked a heated online debate after calling for the Akwaaba (Welcome) sign at the Kotoka International Airport to be replaced.

They argued that since the airport is situated on Ga land, the prominent sign at the airport, which welcomed foreigners into the country, should be changed to the Ga word for welcome, Oobake.

The campaign has gone viral on social media and triggered multiple debates with advocates both for and against the proposition, arguing their points.

Prominent Ga-Adangbe celebrities, including broadcaster Berla Mundi and comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney (DKB), have thrown their support behind the campaign.

Akosua Agyapong blasts advocates calling for the replacement of the Akwaaba sign at Kotoka International Airport with Oobake. Image credit: @theatiila, @gyapkay

Source: Twitter

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay Fm on Thursday, August 28, Akosua Agyapong spoke up against the campaign.

She said that the phrase Akwaaba was representative of all Ghanaians and should be maintained at the airport.

Agyapong said if the argument was being made that Akwaaba should be changed because it’s Akan, then even dancing Adowa on Accra land should also be banned.

Her comments stirred mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians pushing back against her analogy.

The TikTok video of Akosua Agyapong addressing the Oobake controversy is below.

New face of famous Akwaaba 'frame' unveiled

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that one of Ghana's most monumental images, the popular Akwaaba frame, which has a beautiful woman wrapped in a stunning Kente and holding a pot with radiant smiles on her face, is set to be changed after 20 years.

We have lived with the iconic Akwaaba portrait for decades, knowing the one official portrait that represents and welcomes you to Ghana.

The iconic image that shows Ghanaian culture, dressing, and beauty to the world will be given a new look this year.

Source: YEN.com.gh