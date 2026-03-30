A grieving father moved many as he arrived at the Accra Newtown collapse scene, overwhelmed with emotion while confirming his firstborn daughter was among the victims

A viral video captured the painful moment a father, lost in disbelief, struggled to accept his daughter’s death after the Accra Newtown building collapse

At Kasoa New Market, Ghana National Fire Service personnel rescued a trapped worker with severe leg injuries after a building collapse, as emergency teams raced against time

A wave of sorrow has swept through Accra Newtown following the collapse of a four-storey building on Sunday, March 29, 2026, leaving families devastated and a community in mourning.

Heartbroken father confirms the loss of his firstborn amid ongoing rescue operations after a four-storey building collapsed at Accra Newtown. Image credit: iStock, 1957news/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Among those affected is a heartbroken father who struggled to come to terms with the loss of his eldest child, believed to be among the victims. In an Instagram video circulating online, the visibly distressed man approached officials at the scene, speaking in disbelief as he stated that his firstborn daughter had died in the incident. His identity, as well as that of the deceased, has not yet been officially confirmed.

Eyewitness accounts and footage from the scene explained the partially completed four-storey structure, which residents claim was constructed during the administration of former President John Evans Atta Mills. Some residents indicated that concerns about the building’s structural integrity, particularly its weak pillars, had long been raised, leaving many uneasy about using the facility.

The building, according to residents, had been used by a church congregation for worship despite its uncompleted state.

Officials, including former Interior and Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, were present at the scene as rescue efforts continued. The grieving father was seen appealing to him, overwhelmed with emotion. Quartey appeared visibly affected and momentarily at a loss for words as he attempted to console the man.

Also present were the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, and the spokesperson to the Vice President, Ama Pratt.

Emergency teams have so far confirmed three fatalities, while at least 20 individuals have been rescued from the debris. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as authorities work to account for all persons who may have been trapped.

The incident has renewed concerns over building safety and the use of incomplete structures, with residents calling for stricter enforcement of construction regulations to prevent future tragedies.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Mason suffers severe leg injury after building collapse

Earlier, personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) rescued a victim who had been trapped under a collapsed building at Kasoa New Market in the Central Region.

The victim, who is a construction worker, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to the Kasoa Polyclinic immediately to receive treatment after being pulled out alive by emergency response teams. He was later transferred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further care.

The MCE for Awutu Senya East, Seth Sabah Serwonoo Banini, says they will arrest the owner of the collapsed building. Photo credit: gossip24Avenue

Source: Facebook

The Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Seth Sabah Serwonoo Banini, said to rescue the debris.

He added that a paramedic team on standby occasionally gave the man under the debris pain relief and other emergency care to keep the worker stable as fire officers carefully removed the rubble.

Two of his colleagues managed to escape the incident without injury.

The accident occurred when the front section of a residential building under renovation collapsed. The owner, Ali Charles, had reportedly hired three masons to reinforce the structure after noticing cracks.

Authorities have since cordoned off the affected structure and evacuated all occupants for safety.

The MCE said that the GNFS and other appropriate stakeholders would investigate the cause of the building collapse and take the necessary steps.

Watch the video below:

Police arrest suspect connected to market fire

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a suspect connected to a fire at Timber Market had been arrested.

A fire incident occurred at the Timber Market that started around 1:17 am near the Aayalolo School on Saturday, September 14, 2025.

The Ghana Police arrested the suspect who started the fire after an initial investigation, and is aiding with further probe.

Two Fire officers who were helping douse the fire have been treated and discharged after sustaining various injuries.

Lapaz market catches fire

YEN.com.gh reported that fire destroyed a shop at the Lapaz Market in the Greater Accra region on April 27, 2025.

Reports indicated that the shop owners tried to gain the attention of the Fire Service for more than an hour.

Many commented after they saw an aggrieved victim in shock after seeing her shop on fire.

The personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service present to fight the fire on campus. Photo credit: @gnfsofficial

Source: Facebook

University of Ghana suffers fire outbreak

YEN.com.gh also reported that a fire destroyed properties at one of the University of Ghana's directorates.

Even though the Ghana National Fire Service had personnel at the scene to fight the inferno, the damage had already been done.

The fire at the University of Ghana directorate on February 26, 2025, reportedly destroyed property worth thousands of cedis.

Source: YEN.com.gh