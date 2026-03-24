Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has caused tongues to wag with his latest prophetic declaration

It all happened after he shared a prophecy from God showing him a vision regarding concerns of a possible World War 3

He brought joy to members of the church as he detailed why the world will not experience a third World War

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The founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has stirred controversy with his latest declaration about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @reignhousechapelint, Prophet Uche, who was speaking to members of his church, stated that no third world war will happen as had been prophesied by other men of God.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche shares a new prophecy about the US and Israel's war with Iran. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Delving into detail, he explained that he saw in the realms of the spirit that countries such as China, the UK, and Russia do not have the weaponry to embark on such a war, claiming their stock of weapons is outdated.

He added that Israel also does not have enough weapons to start a third world war.

Prophet Uche then indicated that the US is the only country with the military capability to start such a war; however, he foresaw that the country would not start one because of its love for God.

"Now listen to me, I am here to say to the world that there will be no third world war. My name is Prophet Uche, and I said no third world war. It’s not going to happen. I am speaking as your prophet, as your father: no third world war. Though some say a prophet prophesied that a third world war is coming, as your father, what we say you are witness to, nothing is going to happen.

"I checked in the realms and entered all these countries, Russia, China, London, the US, Israel, those who have weapons and ammunition and what it takes to go to war. I have checked and searched and entered into their secret weapons, and listen to me: all of their weapons are outmoded. All their weapons cannot fight now. The only country with weapons that can fight is the USA, and it is not ready to fight. That country has a passion for God, so they are not ready to fight. Russia has weapons, but their weapons are old. China has weapons, but they are old. Israel has weapons, but they are few and cannot go to war."

The prophetic message was received with joy by persons in attendance.

US President Donald Trump holds off on a possible strike on Iran's oil plant. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

His prophecy comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the US and Iran.

It all began on Saturday, February 28, 2026, when the US and Israel launched a major military strike on Iran after talks over its nuclear program ended without an agreement.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, blamed Iran for the crisis, claiming it had refused to give up its nuclear programme despite intense diplomatic and military pressure from the United States.

The initial strikes from the US in Tehran killed the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Apostle Amoako's prophecy about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Amoako Atta, released a prophecy about the deceased Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The man of God stated that the Ayatollah would die in 2026, asserting that no amount of defence was going to stop this.

He added that a political revolution would ensue in Iran after the supreme leader's execution.

Source: YEN.com.gh