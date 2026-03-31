A throwback prophecy by The Nation Seer about Otto Addo resurfaced after his dismissal as Black Stars coach, sparking renewed debate among fans online

Otto Addo’s exit followed Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Germany in a friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup, raising concerns about the team’s direction

The resurfaced message by The Nation Seer has ignited widespread reactions, with football fans sharing mixed views on the prophecy and the future of the Black Stars

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A throwback prophecy by Ghanaian prophet, The Nation Seer, concerning the recently dismissed Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has resurfaced online, sparking renewed attention and debate among football fans and pundits alike.

The Nation Seer One old prophecy over Blackstar's just sacked coach, Otto Addo, resurfaces. Image credit: Otto Addo, Anglefm/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video dating back to 2025, the spiritual leader, speaking in an interview on Angel FM, cautioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against replacing Otto Addo, warning of troubling outcomes.

According to The Nation Seer, there were ominous spiritual signs surrounding the coach, who was relieved of his duties in the early hours of March 31, 2026.

During the interview, he explained:

"The Black Stars coach, his spirit is not looking good. I saw a blackout, and all these people need spiritual help. I didn’t think it would be good," the seer said, addressing listeners on live radio.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Nation Seer prophesy for Kudus

The prophecy did not end with Otto Addo. In the same interview, The Nation Seer also spoke about Mohammed Kudus, one of Ghana’s top Black Stars players.

He warned that the young star could face a collapse on the pitch that might affect the trajectory of his career.

"I have seen that he collapses while on the pitch, and many will say his stardom did not last long. I advise him to consult his spiritual leaders to work on it," the prophet stated, emphasizing the need for spiritual guidance and preparation.

The resurfacing of this prophecy comes amid heightened scrutiny of the GFA following Addo’s dismissal.

Prophet Telvin's warning about Otto Addo resurfaces

Another throwback prophecy of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, concerning Otto Addo has resurfaced after his recent exit as Black Stars coach.

In a video dated back to 2025, the man of God speaking in an interview on Accra FM, warned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against replacing Otto Addo.

According to him, a change would undermine what has been prepared spiritually, which might cause the defeat of the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup.

He further cautioned Otto Addo to maintain the team members at the time, claiming any attempt to call back Ghanaian players from different countries to take up positions in the team would cause Ghana's defeat in the World Cup, and they might come back home within a month.

Prophet Telvin's old message about the former Black Stars coach Otto Addo has resurfaced after he was sacked. Image credit: Prophet Telvin, Otto Addo

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin added that the ‘spiritual timeline’ indicated that the Nation's team would do well only if Otto Addo is maintained and no new Ghanaian footballers are introduced.

His prophecy message has sparked massive reactions on social media, given that Otto Addo is no longer the coach for the Black Stars.

Many have expressed their fear of Ghana not exceeding the group stage after the coach was sacked, contrary to Prophet Telvin's earlier prophecy.

5 coaches who could replace Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on five possible candidates who could replace Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach.

With the GFA making the change, the list included Kwesi Appiah, Winfried Schäfer, Kim Lars Björkgren, and two others.

Source: YEN.com.gh