Mercy Asiedu was spotted at a lively traditional wedding ceremony where her unexpected appearance quickly caught attention, especially as many had not seen her in public for some time

The Kumawood star stepped out in a beautifully fitted kente-coloured corset outfit that blended tradition with modern style, drawing admiration from guests and online viewers

She was captured dancing freely and happily at the event, a moment that warmed hearts and triggered reactions from fans who could not hide their excitement

Veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has resurfaced in a heartwarming video that has got many social media users talking.

Mercy Asiedu steals the spotlight at a wedding event, and fans react to her look. Image credit: Mercy Asiedu, letstrendwithpolo6

Source: TikTok

The celebrated Ghanaian actress was recently spotted at a traditional wedding ceremony, where she appeared in high spirits and looked gorgeous as she joined the joyful atmosphere of the occasion.

In the trending video making rounds online, Mercy Asiedu was seen wearing a beautiful kente-coloured corset outfit that perfectly matched the rich cultural vibe of the event.

Her stylish appearance, coupled with her cheerful mood, quickly caught the attention of many people who were excited to see her looking radiant and lively again.

The actress did not just show up to sit quietly at the event. She was seen dancing happily and enjoying every bit of the moment, a sight that warmed the hearts of many fans who have not seen much of her in recent times.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens reacted to Mercy Asiedu's wedding appearance

Mercy Asiedu’s resurfacing instantly stirred conversations online, with many admirers praising her looks, energy, and graceful presence.

Some social media users could not hide their excitement as they reacted to her outfit and how happy she looked while vibing at the ceremony.

Others also pointed out how refreshing it was to see one of Kumawood’s respected actresses back in the spotlight, even if it was for a social event and not a movie role.

Her appearance reminded many Ghanaians of the years she dominated the local movie industry with her strong acting talent and memorable performances.

For many fans, the moment was more than just about fashion or dance. It was also about seeing a familiar face from the golden era of Kumawood looking healthy, confident, and full of life.

Check out some comments below:

Obaapa Helen commented:

"Eeei as for me my allergies will never allow me to wear a corset dress 😂🥰✌."

Rahina commented:

"When you are blessed,you look more beautiful as you grow,more beautiful than your youthful age."

Abena Mbiah commented:

"She choose to dress however she wants ❤️Piawww Nana yere."

Kamsi Baby commented:

"She looks soo beautiful 🥰."

Ohemaa commented:

"This woman is beautiful 🥰❤️."

Mercy Asiedu remains one of the most recognisable actresses in Ghana’s movie scene, and anytime she makes a public appearance, it naturally grabs attention.

This latest sighting has once again shown that she still carries the star power that made her a household name, with many fans happy to see her enjoying herself and glowing beautifully at the traditional wedding.

A trending video captures Apostle John Prah after a long time away, with Ghanaians reflecting on his acting legacy. Image credit: Mr Kyei, Apostle John Prah

Source: UGC

Apostle John Prah resurfaced online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a new TikTok video captured veteran Kumawood actor, Apostle John Prah, sitting quietly on a plastic chair while listening to gospel music.

Social media users expressed excitement after seeing the preacher again, saying that he looked refreshed, healthy, and more handsome.

The calm moment quickly went viral on social media, as Ghanaian netizens recalled when they last saw Apostle John Prah publicly.

Source: YEN.com.gh