Abronye DC has dropped serious allegations against EOCO boss, Raymond Archer, concerning Abu Trica's legal troubles

This comes after the Gbese District Court denied the socialite bail after appearing before the court with his alleged accomplice

Captain Smart had earlier accused Archer of orchestrating the arrest of Shatta Wale in relation to his imported Lamborghini

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, has accused the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) boss, Raymond Archer, of orchestrating the arrest and legal woes of socialite, Abu Trica.

The socialite and his alleged accomplice appeared before the Gbese District Court on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, for another hearing of his legal case.

Following the court proceedings, the case was adjourned to March 18, 2026, with Abu Trica being slapped with nine new charges linked to different transactions.

Abronye DC drops allegations against EOCO boss

Speaking on his show, The Evidence on Ohia TV, Abronye DC alleged boldly that Richard Archer had orchestrated the legal woes of Abu Trica.

According to him, the EOCO boss allegedly contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to probe the socialite and not the other way around.

“If the EOCO boss were asked to bring out documents from the US that outline the charges of Abu Trica, he would be able to provide them because, allegedly, there is no such thing,” he claimed.

“There is no evidence against Abu Trica, but because Raymond doesn't want to be disgraced, he is allegedly preparing the documents by himself to extradite the socialite to the US,” he alleged.

Abronye further claimed that he knows a 'big man' in Ghana who is under pressure because the EOCO boss is allegedly blackmailing him over claims that he is being sought by the FBI.

Captain Smart’s allegations against EOCO boss

Speaking on Onua Maakye on February 25, 2026, Captain Smart accused Archer of being a bad person, alleging that he was behind the arrest of Shatta Wale in connection with his yellow Lamborghini Urus.

According to him, the EOCO boss purportedly petitioned the FBI to arrest the dancehall artist not long after his vehicle had been shipped to Ghana.

Captain Smart alleged that, after thorough investigations, the bureau realised that the vehicle was genuinely purchased and there was no case of theft.

“I am very serious this morning, and I can put my job on the line; EOCO boss, Raymond Archer, is a very bad person. He was behind Shatta Wale's arrest. He wrote a letter to the FBI, of which I have a copy, to probe him after he shipped his Lamborghini to Ghana. He was later led down after investigations conducted by the FBI showed that the car was not stolen but rightfully purchased,” he said.

Captain Smart further sent a strong message to President John Mahama, saying that he would 'decide for him' because of the EOCO boss.

Although he did not specify what he would do, it is believed that the media personality was threatening to end his long-time support of the president.

Abu Trica sues EOCO, NACOC, Interior Ministry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica filed a lawsuit against the Interior Ministry, the Narcotics Control Commission, the EOCO, and the US FBI over his arrest and detention.

Among a list of serious allegations, the socialite claimed that FBI agents, without any police powers, forced him to sign papers that he could not understand due to his limited literacy.

