Renowned Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Sumaila Abdulai, has caused a stir online as he has released a prophecy about the popular Ghanaian comedian, Ras Nene

In a video, the man of God shared a vision he had about the award-winning content creator and prayed for the manifestation of the prophetic insight

Prophet Sumaila's predictions have triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians thronged his comment section to drop a heartfelt message

Ghanaian comedian and actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee and Akabenezer, has had his name in the prophetic books of Prophet Sumaila Abdulai as he releases a prediction about him.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai causes stir with a prophetic insight about the Ghanaian comedian, Ras Nene. Image credit: Prophet Sumaila Abdulai, Ras Nene

Source: Facebook

In a video dated April 2, 2026, the man of God disclosed that in a vision believed to have been inspired by God, he saw the actor being congratulated by a lot of Ghanaians, including his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

"I had a vision and saw Akabenezer standing with a lady in front of her. It appeared that the lady was Vivian Jill, but later to Nana Ama McBrown. All of a sudden, I saw him surrounded by a massive crowd, and they began shaking him and congratulating him," he said.

"Then I asked God what the scene meant, but I heard Ras Nene saying, "I never dreamt of reaching this far. The lord told me that the actor has started a project and he will make it great. The almighty God said he will honour Akabenezer," he added.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai further lifted a prayer for Ras Nene to establish what he claimed to have seen about the man of God.

The TikTok video of Prophet Sumaila Abdulai prophesying about Ras Nene is below:

Reactions to Prophet Sumaila’s Ras Nene prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Prophet Samaila Abdulai's prophecy about Ras Nene.

Night Angel wrote:

“First time in Ghana a prophet has shared a good vision.”

Aka Maame Fanti wrote:

“Amen to all your prayers.Thank you, man of God. It is well for Akabenezer.”

Judah wrote:

“God bless you, Man of God, for the prayers. Anybody who has the Holy Spirit knows you are a genuine Man of God.”

Bobby Hallen wrote:

“It will come to pass in Jesus' name. You are indeed a true seer.”

Prophet Sumaila's prophecy for Nana Aba Anamoah

Apparently, this is not the first time Prophet Sumaila Abdulai has shared a prophecy about a Ghanaian celebrity. He once shared a deep prophetic insight about the media personality Nana Aba Anamoah.

Speaking in a video dated March 29, 2026, the man of God detailed that in a vision, he saw two persons trying to harm the popular presenter.

“I saw a very big house in a vision inspired by God. In the house, a large crowd was worshipping the Most High. I then turned and saw a woman who happened to be Nana Aba Anamoah. She was also in the act of worship,” he said.

“As led by the holy spirit to go out of the building, I saw two mad people (a man and woman) moving around the house continuously mentioning the name ‘Nana Aba Anamoah’,” he added.

According to Sumaila Abdulai, he asked God about what he had seen about the media personality.

He claimed the revelation he had was that the "two mad" people were reportedly after Nana Aba Anamoah.

“The Lord told me the 'two mad' people I saw surrounding the building were looking for Nana Aba Anamoah to put a predicament on her. But the Almighty told me the presenter is covered by his blood.”

“The Holy Spirit added that I should tell Nana Aba Anamoah to be very vigilant and serious with her relationship with him.”

Prophet Sumaila further prayed for God's protection and guidance for the media personality and saved her from any plans of the devil.

The TikTok video of Prophet Sumaila Abdulai prophesying about Nana Aba Anamoah is below:

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shares a prophecy about the Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah. Image credit: @prophetsumailaabdulai, Nana Aba Anamoah

Source: Facebook

Ras Nene joins Gas to celebrate Homowo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene had joined in this year's Homowo Festival celebrations by the Ga ethnic group.

In what appears to be an installation, he was seen holding a big bowl of food on a moving truck branded with the Ghana flag.

The annual festival commemorates the resilience of the tribe during a famine and a subsequent harvest that saved them.

Source: YEN.com.gh