Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Roja, has broken his silence after the NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye DC, called him a false man of God

In a viral video, the clergyman blasted the politician, tagging him as a hypocrite for claiming he is fake, despite his materialised prophecy about Bawumia

Prophet Roja's clap back has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians flooded the comments section to share their opinions

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Renowned Ghanaian clergyman, Prophet Roja, has clapped back at Abronye DC after the latter called him a false pastor.

Prophet Roja breaks his silence after the Bono Regional Minister, Abronye DC called him fake. Image credit: De Lighter Roja, Abronye DC

Source: Facebook

On April 6, 2026, during an episode on his show, "The Evidence Show" on Ohia TV, the NPP politician shared two different videos of the man of God giving different predictions about the yet-to-be organised primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the first video, which was from an interview on Angel FM, believed to have been recorded in 2025, Prophet Roja emphatically declared that the National Chairman of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia, might win the party's Flagbearer Race and would become the next presidential candidate in the 2028 election.

Speaking in another interview on Onua TV, believed to have been recorded in 2026, the controversial pastor reportedly made a U-turn, claiming he could not say anything about the primaries.

However, he extended his greetings to the current Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, who happens to be a potential candidate for the primary.

This was when he was asked by the host to give a prophetic insight about the NDC race since he had predicted that of the NPP.

The purported contradiction with Prophet Roja's message has sparked massive reactions on social media as Abronye DC accuses him of being a false prophet.

According to the NPP politician, many Ghanaians are reportedly losing faith in prophecy due to false predictions from some men of God, whom he projected Roja as one of them.

The TikTok video of Abronye DC is below:

Prophet Roja blasts Abronye DC

Speaking in a recent interview on Adom FM, Prophet Roja stated that he did not want to talk about the issue regarding Abronye DC; however, he happens to be a hypocrite.

According to the man of God, when he prophesied a win for the new NPP Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during the party's primaries, which he believed materialised, he was being hailed, but if the politician now claims he is fake, God is the ultimate judge.

Prophet Roja, who looked disappointed, shared a proverbial piece of advice, saying;

"Never in this life throw your walking stick away when you are healed as a blind man, but remember how it assisted you when you were in need."

The response from the man of God has triggered massive reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja is below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's response to Abronye

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Prophet Roja clapped back at Abronye DC for calling him fake.

Lady Lion wrote:

"Well said, may God protect Prophet Roja."

Kwame Bediako wrote:

"I love your reply. Abronye think he can intimidate you."

Josephine wrote:

"Abronye will one day meet his meeter. He is always into baseless attacks."

Abronye DC exposes an alleged fake prophecy by Prophet Roja regarding NDC primaries. Image credit: Abronye DC, De Lighter Roja

Source: Facebook

Abronye DC accuses Roja of money for prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abronye DC made a serious accusation against Prophet Roja following his prophecies about Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia before the NPP primaries.

According to the politician, the man of God demanded $1.5 million from the former Vice President for a prediction.

Abronye DC's allegation came after the pastor dropped a prophecy about the former Vice President after emerging as the new NPP flagbearer despite his numerous predictions before the election.

Source: YEN.com.gh