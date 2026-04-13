Prophet Sumaila Abdulai has caused a stir on social media with a powerful prophecy about the Kumawood actress Emilia Brobbey

In a video, the man of God detailed a vision he had about the movie star, where a car key was handed over to her by an unknown man

The prophecy from the man of God has triggered massive reactions on social media, with her fans sharing their mixed comments

Renowned Ghanaian clergyman Prophet Sumaila Abdulai has dropped a prophecy for the Kumawood actress Emilia Brobbey, causing a stir online.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai causes stir with good news prophecy about Emilia Brobbey. Image credit: Prophet Sumaila Abdulai, Emilia Brobbey

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video shared on his official TikTok page, the man of God detailed that in a vision believed to have been inspired by God, he saw an unknown man giving the screen goddess a car key.

"I had a vision and saw a young woman walking through a path. All of a sudden, an unknown man appeared and gave her a car key. I checked from the realms of the spirit, and I realised it was Emilia Brobbey," he said.

According to Prophet Sumaila, he asked God for a translation of what he had seen about the Kumawood actress, claiming the Lord told him good news would come the way of Emilia Brobbey's way soon. He added that the Almighty God is about to elevate her.

"...and I questioned God concerning what he unveiled to me, and he told me that he had prepared good news, a special blessing for Emilia Brobbey. He will elevate her and make her great in all aspects of her life," he added.

Prophet Sumaila further interceded for the Kumawood actress to establish what God has for her, as he showed him through the purported vision.

The TikTok video of Emilia Brobbey is below:

Reactions to Prophecy Sumaila's Emilia Brobbey prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Prophet Sumaila Abdulai's prophecy about Emilia Brobbey.

Calvin wrote:

"I pray it comes to pass in Jesus' name. Amen."

Konadu wrote:

"Amen. You are true man of God."

Kennedy wrote:

"Emilia Brobbey is blessed."

Prophet Sumaila shares prophecy for Ras Nene

In a video dated April 2, 2026, the man of God disclosed that in a vision believed to have been inspired by God, he saw the actor being congratulated by a lot of Ghanaians, including his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

"I had a vision and saw Akabenezer standing with a lady in front of her. It appeared that the lady was Vivian Jill, but later to Nana Ama McBrown. All of a sudden, I saw him surrounded by a massive crowd, and they began shaking him and congratulating him," he said.

"Then I asked God what the scene meant, but I heard Ras Nene saying, "I never dreamt of reaching this far. The lord told me that the actor has started a project and he will make it great. The almighty God said he will honour Akabenezer," he added.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai further lifted a prayer for Ras Nene to establish what he claimed to have seen about the man of God.

The TikTok video of Prophet Sumaila is below:

Emelia Brobbey supports the needy people with a huge financial contribution. Image credit: Emilia Brobbey

Source: Instagram

Emelia Brobbey supports needy people with cash

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Emelia Brobbey supported some needy people with a huge financial contribution.

The Kumawood actress also threw a party, where some physically challenged women and children enjoyed good meals.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to commend Emelia Brobbey for her generous gesture as the post circulated.

Source: YEN.com.gh