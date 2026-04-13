Hajia4Reall and Richard Nii Armah Quaye had been spotted in a resurfaced 2023 dancefloor video that drew attention online

The clip had shown Hajia4Reall and Richard Nii Armah Quaye in a relaxed moment before later events involving both names came into focus

Many who watched the video had begun questioning the timing of Hajia4Reall and Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s appearance together, sparking fresh curiosity

A resurfaced video showing Hajia4Reall and Richard Nii Armah Quaye enjoying a dancefloor moment has caught attention online, drawing fresh reactions from social media users.

A throwback clip of Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Hajia4Reall resurfaces and draws interest. Image credit: Hajia4real, RNAQ, GenZ Gist

Source: Instagram

The clip, believed to have been taken during Hajia4Reall’s birthday celebration in 2023, shows the two in a relaxed, cheerful mood, dancing among close friends and guests at what appears to be a private party.

At the time, nothing about the moment raised eyebrows, as both individuals were simply seen as part of the same social circle.

However, the video has taken on a different meaning now.

Many who have come across the clip say the timing is what makes it interesting.

The footage dates back to a period before Hajia4Reall’s legal issues in the United States became public and long before any rumours linking her to RNAQ began circulating widely.

It also predates the intense public attention surrounding RNAQ’s divorce.

Because of this, the resurfaced video has sparked conversations, with some social media users suggesting it offers a glimpse into a connection that may have existed earlier than people initially thought.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Others, however, have urged caution, pointing out that appearances at social events do not necessarily confirm anything beyond friendship or shared circles.

The discussion has largely been driven by curiosity rather than facts, as neither Hajia4Reall nor RNAQ has publicly addressed the clip or clarified the nature of their relationship during that time.

Netizens reacted to RNAQ and Hajia4reall's old video

On social media, the resurfaced video had sparked a wave of reactions, with many users revisiting the moment and sharing their thoughts across platforms.

While opinions varied, the discussions largely reflected curiosity as people looked at the clip from different angles.

The conversation had added another layer to an already talked-about narrative, even though no clear conclusions had been drawn from the footage itself.

Some users focused on the timing of the video, while others simply engaged with it as a trending topic.

As the clip continued to circulate, it showed how quickly old content could return and shape new conversations, especially when it involved well-known personalities whose lives remained under public attention.

For now, the video remained just that, a moment from the past, open to interpretation, yet strong enough to keep people talking online.

Check out some comments below:

2233 commented:

"This was before Hajia was jailed, meaning he was still married to his former wife. Let’s just give time some time."

Best caterer commented:

"That was Hajia's birthday old video three years ago."

Myztamps commented:

"Y'all know they’re both adults and have the right to live their lives."

Max Bills commented:

"They are business partners."

Shining star commented:

"Hmmmmm.....I will just say, God's time will tell."

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's children bond with Hajia4Reall's daughter, Naila. Photo credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye/Facebook & @nottavailable14/TikTok

Source: TikTok

RNAQ children bonded with Hajia4Real's daughter

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video showing the children of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's children having fun with Hajia4Reall's daughter has emerged online.

In the video, the three girls jumped on the Birkin bag challenge, danced and showed which many claimed belonged to Hajia4Reall.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the girls' bond.

Source: YEN.com.gh