A staunch supporter of Odo Broni, known as BJ, was briefly detained by German police after disrupting a Team Legal Wives protest in Hamburg.

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, after a short illness at the age of 60

According to reports, he fell ill at his residence in East Legon and was rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he succumbed to his sickness.

In the aftermath of his death, a legal battle broke out between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa, who reportedly married the musician under German civil law in 2004, filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court seeking a declaration that she was his only legal spouse.

After a brief trial, the Kumasi High Court ruled that both women should be recognised as the late singer’s spouses, with Judge Dorinda Smith Arthur (PhD) noting that Akosua Serwaa failed to prove the authenticity of her German marriage certificate.

Team Legal Wives hold protest in Germany

During the legal battle between the legend’s two wives, heated banter erupted on social media between their respective fans as well.

A loosely organised group of Akosua Serwaa fans named Team Legal Wives emerged to lead the charge in her defence.

Odo Broni’s fans were also dubbed Team Sidechicks.

On Thursday, February 26, Team Legal Wives held a protest in Hamburg, Germany, in support of Akosua Serwaa.

Videos from the protest showed them holding placards and chanting for justice for the late singer’s first wife.

During the event, a known diehard Odo Broni fan allegedly infiltrated the protest and attempted to disrupt proceedings.

A video showed him being escorted away by German police, with the Akosua Serwaa fans cheering in delight.

Reactions to Team Legal Wives protest disruption

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the disruption caused by an alleged Odo Broni fan at a Team Legal Wives protest in Hamburg.

Asantewaa Konadu Academy said:

"Nice paa."

Spendy wrote:

"Hehehe, justice for amaewwww😂😂😂.

Lin commented:

"Ei, Team Legal dier they are serious oooo😂😂😂. Don't try them😂😂😂, they're like fire 🔥 🤣."

Nana 💕Adwoa❣️Fremah💕🩵 said:

"Berima w’agyimi, enfa bi da😂😂😂."

