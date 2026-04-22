Afua Asantewaa's husband has extolled his wife days after reconciling with his wife following their separation

In a video, Kofi Owusu Aduonum displayed his musical talents as he expressed his love for his wife in Canada

Ghanaians flooded the comment section of Afua Asantewaa's husband's post to warn and remind him about his marital problems

Kofi Owusu Aduonum, the husband of media personality and former Guinness World Records (GWR) participant Afua Asantewaa, has sparked online reactions after publicly praising his wife following their reconciliation.

Ghanaians warn Afua Asantewaa’s husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum after he publicly praises his wife in Canada. Photo source: Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, Afua Asantewaa announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, after many years of marriage.

The former Guinness World Records (GWR) singathon participant stated that the separation occurred after she relocated to Canada with their children and that they were still legally married and not divorced.

Afua Asantewaa also noted that she was healing from the setback in her marriage.

She said:

"I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not any big deal."

In subsequent videos, the former GWR participant also levelled several allegations against her husband, which elicited criticisms on social media.

Her public statement came after months of speculation about her marriage among Ghanaians on social media.

The Instagram video of Afua Asantewaa announcing her separation from her husband is below:

Afua Asantewaa's husband reconciles with wife

In a phone conversation on UTV Ghana's 'United Showbiz' show on Saturday, April 11, 2026, Afua Asantewaa's husband noted that he and his wife were living in separate homes abroad due to their issues and that she had been unfairly attacked by critics.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum stated that he and his estranged wife had physically met and resolved their issues after their separation.

Kofi asked Ghanaians to pray for him and his wife as they worked to restore their marriage.

He said:

"We have met. Currently, there are no issues between us. All we are asking or need from Ghanaians are prayers because they have used their mouths to collapse our marriage for a long time now. We have resolved our problems."

The TikTok video of Afua Asantewaa's husband confirming that he had reconciled with his wife is below:

Afua Asantewaa's husband praises wife

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Kofi Owusu Aduonum took to his official Facebook page to share a video of himself celebrating after reconciling with his wife.

In the video, Afua Asantewaa's husband stood in his driveway in Canada to perform the veteran Ghanaian music duo Akatakyie's classic "Oheema" song to express his love for his wife after getting their marriage back on track.

Afua Asantewaa's husband reunites with daughter Afia Etruwaa after she apparently 'disowned' him amid his separation from her mother. Image credit: @winkysly3, @delay.ba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He accompanied the video with a heartwarming message to extol his wife, whom he described as God's gift to him.

He wrote:

"Afua Asantewaa Nyame Di Wo Aky3 Mi."

Kofi's latest social media post did not go down well with many Ghanaian netizens, who reminded him about his recent marital troubles and cautioned him about possible future problems.

The Facebook video of Afua Asantewaa's husband praising his wife is below:

Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa's husband's video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kukua Awortwe wrote:

"If she gets you again, I don’t want to hear pim!!"

Siaw Awuah said:

"Berma Cinderella, what comes around goes around. Oya continue wai."

Skipper Lama commented:

"She will get you again."

Afua Asantewaa's husband bonds with his daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa's husband bonded with his daughter Afia Etruwaa after reconciling with his wife.

Kofi Aduonum's reunion with his child ignited reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh