Ghanaian dancer and dance coach, Afronita, shared a lovely video of her and her young dancers at the AfroStar Kids Academy dancing

They danced to an amapiano song and in the caption, she expressed how much she loved the kids and admired their growth

Many people hailed her as a great dance coach, while others admired the dance moves of the students

Talented dancer and 2024 Britain's Got Talent star, Afronita, melted hearts when she shared a video of the young dancers of AfroStar Kids Academy displaying fire dance moves during a dance session.

Afrinita and ASKA kids' incredible dance moves

Afronita took to her official Instagram page to share a heartwarming video of her and her students displaying fire dance moves during a dance class at her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy.

They danced energetically to the South African song Khuze by LastBornDiroba and DJ Maphorisa featuring Ney, Scotts Maphuma, and CowBoii.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the University of Ghana Legon (UG) student noted that she made the post to acknowledge the hard work and effort her students put into their dance classes.

She also noted that the post was to express how much she loved the ASKA kids and was happy for their growth.

"Here to let my ASKA babies know I love them so much and I’m happy for their growth!👏🏽🏆."

In the concluding part of her message to the young dancers, the BGT star urged them to shine and she referred to them as her baby stars.

"Shine on my baby stars! @afrostarkidsacademy 🩷🩵🌟."

Afronita and ASKA kids dancing

Reactions to Afronita and ASKA's dance video

Many people applauded Afronita for being a great dance coach. Others talked about their admiration for the growth of the young dancers.

Below are the reactions of people:

african_anarchist said:

"The one with the speaker tho😭😭💙🧨💥🕺🏾🤟🏾."

cr.ystal466 said:

"And you have been a good role model to them so far, instilling confidence, growing their personal page and guiding them,well done Danita 👏."

little_is_much_1 said:

"Mentor like no other. Well done 👏. Take your flowers 💐💐🩷🩷."

dharlynn_18 said:

"The hype from your babies is everything 😍😍🥰🥰🔥🔥."

tillyekey said:

"Awwwnnnn 😍how cute 🥰. They love you too so much dear💖💖💖."

joycelynsimpson said:

"They are learning from the best,,, keep inspiring these little one💖💖💖💖."

nanaadwoa428 said:

"Effortlessly smooth 😍😍😍you are such a great mentor and I'm so proud of you Nini👏👏."

ethel.dances said:

"God bless you our strongest shoulder. We love you more❤️."

musliyatu said:

"Their God given Mentor who is not only teaching them dance but also training them in other aspects of life🫂👏🏾🙌🏾🩷🩷🩷."

Afronita speaks about Afrostar Kids

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated dancer Afronita reflected on the remarkable progress of her Afrostar Kids Academy since its inception.

The former DWP Academy member said that over 200 children have joined the academy, highlighting its rapid growth and impact.

Afronita emphasised that beyond dance lessons, the academy instilled moral values and equipped children with essential life skills, fostering both personal and artistic development.

