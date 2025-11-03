Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah stood out among other female celebrities with her look at the 2025 EMY Africa pre-awards party

She deviated from the code dress and opted to cause a stir as she flaunted her skin in a classy dress

Some social media users have reacted to the video of Benedicta Gafah modelling in high heels at the event

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah attracted significant attention with her bold look at the 2025 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) pre-awards party.

However, the famous style influencer failed to dress according to the event's theme, Denim and Diamonds.

Benedicta Gafah causes a stir with her black dress at the 2205 EMY Africa pre-awards party. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah rocks black dress and waist Beads

Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah was the centre of attention at the 2025 EMY Africa pre-awards party.

She wore a daring black sleeveless crop top paired with a long bodycon skirt that flaunted her skin. The beauty queen turned heads with her silver waist beads, which adorned her skirt.

Benedicta Gafah inspires her fans with her flawless makeup looks before the 2025 EMY Africa pre-awards party. Photo credit: @empress_dictabee.

Source: Instagram

Benedicta opted for a simple frontal lace ponytail and bold makeup, completing her look with a cute designer bag.

The Instagram video of Benedicta Gafah flaunting her waist beads is below:

Gyakie models in denim blazer and skirt

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, who is known for her love of denim outfits, looked effortlessly chic in a two-piece ensemble.

The daughter of the legendary musician Nana Acheampong wore a long-sleeve blazer that showcased her skin, paired with an oversized shirt.

The 25-year-old songstress wowed her fans with her centre-parted hairstyle as she arrived at the event.

The Instagram video of Gyakie at the 2025 EMY pre-awards party is below:

Juliet Ibrahim trends at EMY pre-awards party

The ex-wife of Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Juliet Ibrahim, made a rare appearance at the 2025 EMY pre-awards party.

The celebrity mother of a tall and handsome teenage boy wore a long-sleeve denim crop blazer and tight denim pants.

To complete her look, Juliet styled her hair in a short blonde cut and wore a glittering denim cap.

The Instagram video is below:

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong attends EMY pre-awards party

The Group Chairman of the Special Group of Companies, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, looked dapper in a long-sleeve designer shirt and blue trousers as he arrived at the EMY pre-awards party.

Several members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club arrived in their expensive cars to show support for Kojo Soboh.

The business executives proudly flaunted their expensive wristwatches in a viral video.

The Instagram video is below:

Benedicta Gafah gets cosy with Richard Quaye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, the creator of Bills Credit, and Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah, who have a lovely bond.

During Quaye's extravagant, star-studded birthday celebration in March 2025, the two celebrities struck up a conversation.

The widely shared video of Benedicta Gafah laughing aloud after speaking with Quaye during the historic celebration has received comments from several social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh