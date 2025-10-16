Kwame Sefa Kayi has made an emotional plea to the late Daddy Lumba's family over their ongoing disputes

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi has made an emotional appeal to the family of the late highlife music icon Daddy Lumba amid their ongoing legal dispute.

Kwame Sefa Kayi appeals to the late Daddy Lumba's family over their legal dispute. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Asempa 94.7 FM, DADDY LUMBA

The late musician's family has been under the spotlight in recent weeks after his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, dragged her co-wife, Odo Broni, family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene and Transitions Funeral Home to court days after the date for her late husband's burial service was made public.

Daddy Lumba's first wife has subsequently released multiple press statements with some of her sisters-in-law, where she has levelled some serious allegations against some members of her husband's funeral committee and also demanded an investigation into the cause of his demise.

The late singer's legal team had also previously responded to Akosua Serwaa's first press statement with their own, where they accused her of neglecting her husband for many years and claimed that she was not a rightful wife.

Kwame Sefa Kayi begs Daddy Lumba's family

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, October 16, 2025, Kwame Sefa Kayi begged Daddy Lumba's family to end all hostilities and unite to give their deceased relative a befitting farewell.

He noted that the late highlife singer did not deserve the ongoing battle that has become an issue of public scrutiny.

He said:

"Daddy Lumba came to do his part. His time is up, so he has left. That is why I am begging Daddy Lumba's family. We beg you. He doesn't deserve this."

The veteran media personality noted that the late Daddy Lumba had made mistakes like other humans and did not deserve the infighting that has plagued his family after his demise at 60.

Kwame Sefa Kayi also called on people close to Daddy Lumba's family to plead with them to end the ongoing conflict and make peace with each other.

The video of Kwame Sefa Kayi appealing to Daddy Lumba's family over their legal dispute is below:

Rachel Appoh questions Odo Broni's mother

Kwame Sefa Kayi's emotional plea comes after Rachel Appoh questioned why Odo Broni's mother did not request the divorce certificate from Daddy Lumba before accepting her daughter's romantic relationship with the late singer.

Former Gomoa Central MP Rachel Appoh questions Odo Broni’s mother over the late Daddy Lumba's family drama. Photo source: Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, DADDY LUMBA, Rachel Appoh

The former Gomoa Central MP noted that the late singer's mother-in-law should have protected her daughter even if her husband deceived her into starting their relationship.

She also stated that Akosua Serwaa waited for too long before publicly coming out to speak about her marital issues. She noted that she could have changed Odo Broni's mind about her decisions if she had spoken earlier.

The video of Rachel Appoh speaking about Daddy Lumba's family drama is below:

Kwame Sefa Kayi's emotional appeal stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:



Diz_Nare commented:

"He brought it on himself."

Akwaaba Only wrote:

"He is gone, but the right thing needs to be done. He should have done right by his family (wife and kids), and things would have been well."



Nyame Kaakyire Amonu Gyamfuah said:

"Hmm, the disgrace is too much. He doesn't deserve this at all."

Sarah commented:

"Abusuapanyin Tupac has caused all this trouble."

Nana Romeo exposed Daddy Lumba's children's statement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Romeo denied the authenticity of the press statement presumed to be released by the children of Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa.

In a video, the media personality claimed that the press statement was not authentic and that the late singer's children did not write or release it.

Nana Romeo's remarks about Daddy Lumba's children's press statement ignited mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

