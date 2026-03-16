Yvonne Nelson took a trip to the Peduase Valley Resort in the Eastern Region of Ghana for a private weekend getaway

In a video, the 40-year-old actress embraced her Ghanaian identity by trying a local food for the first time in her life

Footage of Yvonne Nelson's visit to the Peduase Valley Resort triggered positive reactions from social media users

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has courted attention after a new video of her surfaced on social media.

Yvonne Nelson Visits Peduase Valley Resort, Eats Fufu For The First Time In Her Life

Source: Instagram

On Monday, March 16, 2026, Yvonne took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her recent visit to the Peduase Valley Resort in Aburi, East Region of Ghana.

In the video she shared on her page, the 40-year-old veteran Ghanaian actress beamed with excitement as she went to the kitchen to eat fufu, a pounded meal made from cooked cassava and plantain, for the first time in her life.

Yvonne, looking gorgeous in her short-sleeve top and a patterned skirt, humbly held a white bowl as she observed the chef pound fufu with her pestle inside a mortar.

She complemented her beautiful look with various bracelets on her wrists.

The actress was served the meal with soup and appeared to struggle at first, relying on a fork to eat the traditional Ghanaian meal at the restaurant.

Yvonne later ditched the fork and instead used her hand before giving a positive review of the food after eating it for the first time.

Footage of the actress eating fufu for the first time at the Peduase Valley Resort garnered reactions from fans, who flooded the comment section of her post.

The Instagram video of Yvonne Nelson eating fufu for the first time in her life at Peduase Valley Resort is below:

Yvonne Nelson rides trotro to Kantamanto

Yvonne Nelson's trip to the Peduase Valley Resort comes over a month after she rode a trotro to Kantamanto in the Greater Accra Region.

In a video shared to her Instagram page on February 2, 2026, the actress was seen dressed casually with a scarf over her head to mask her identity as she went out for a visit to Kantamanto.

The large sprawling market located in the heart of Accra’s Central Business District (CBD) has been described as the largest used-clothing market in West Africa.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she wanted to relive some childhood experiences, which informed her decision to go out to Kantamanto and also to climb a trotro, which is a public transport bus.

With the iconic 2000s hiplife track "Ayekoo" by Okra Tom Dawidi and Tinny playing in the background, the actress climbed into a trotro and stormed the Kantamanto market, where she interacted with market women before eventually meeting a group of young guys selling secondhand clothes.

Yvonne Nelson’s visit to Kantamanto Market stirred heartwarming reactions online, with many social media users praising her for being down-to-earth and relatable.

The Instagram video of Yvonne Nelson riding a trotro to Kantamanto is below:

Yvonne Nelson's fufu-eating video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Charlie_dior said:

"First time, and you got a big portion like that 😂😂😂. How was it?"

Gaiseyeliz900 commented:

"Wow, bon appetit 😋👌."

Celebrities_arena said:

"Please, next time, take me."

Portia Asare Boateng serves fufu at restaurant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Portia Asare Boateng served fufu at her new restaurant De Klinic, opposite the Melcom Ghana branch at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.

In a video, customers looked excited as they ate several bowls of the traditional meals at her food joint weeks after its opening.

Footage of Portia Asare Boateng carrying out waitress duties at her new restaurant triggered positive reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh