The Bachelor babies craze has swept social media, giving fans a heartwarming insight into how reality TV love stories transform into actual families. These kids, from Jason and Molly Mesnick's daughter, Riley Mesnick, to Sean and Catherine Lowe's son, Samuel Thomas Lowe, prove that roses may bloom into eternal love.

Key takeaways

The Bachelor franchise has extended beyond on-screen romance to several real-life families whose babies are popularly known as Bachelor babies .

franchise has extended beyond on-screen romance to several real-life families whose babies are popularly known as . Trista and Ryan Sutte r, the franchise's first successful couple, are parents to two children , Maxwell and Blakesley Sutter .

r, the franchise's first successful couple, are parents to , . Catherine and Sean Lowe from season 17 are parents to three children: Samuel Thomas, Isaiah Hendrix, and Mia Mejia.

Meet The Bachelor babies

Over the years, The Bachelor franchise and its spin-offs have produced dramatic love stories and real families. The existence of Bachelor babies adds a powerful dimension to the story: the "after show" is very real life. Below are profiles of some of the most popular Bachelor franchise babies:

1. Maxwell Sutter

Full name: Maxwell Sutter

Maxwell Sutter Date of birth : 27 July 2007

: 27 July 2007 Age: 18 years old (as of 2025)

18 years old (as of 2025) Parents: Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter

Maxwell Sutter is the son of Trista and Ryan Sutter. Trista and Ryan Sutter remain Bachelor royalty as the franchise's first successful couple. After falling in love on the first season of The Bachelorette in 2003, they married later that year and now have two children.

Their eldest child, Maxwell Sutter, was born on 27 July 2007 and is 18 years old as of 2025.

2. Blakesley Sutter

Full name: Blakesley Sutter

Blakesley Sutter Year of birth: 3 April 2009

3 April 2009 Age: 16 years old (as of 2025)

16 years old (as of 2025) Parents: Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter

Blakesley Sutter is Trista and Ryan Sutter's second and youngest child. She was born on 3 April 2009 and is 16 years old as of 2025. On her 16th birthday, Trista dedicated a sentimental Instagram post to her with the caption:

Dear sweetpea, From the moment you took your first breath on that snowy day in Vail, I knew that my heart would never be the same. It expanded that day and continues to grow with every smile, laugh, achievement, kindness, wise decision, and joy…and there are a lot of all of those..

3. Samuel Thomas Lowe

Full name: Samuel Thomas Lowe

Samuel Thomas Lowe Year of birth: 2 July 2016

2 July 2016 Age: 9 years old (as of 2025)

9 years old (as of 2025) Parents: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Catherine and Sean Lowe fell in love on season 17 of The Bachelor and tied the knot in January 2014. Since then, they have welcomed three kids. Their oldest, Samuel Thomas, was born on 2 July 2016 and is 9 years old as of 2025. His mother dedicated a beautiful birthday post to him on Instagram on his 9th birthday with the caption:

Brb, I’ll be crying all day holding my 9 year old in my arms and wishing he’d stop getting so big. Happy birthday precious Samuel boy!

4. Isaiah Hendrix Lowe

Isaiah Hendrix Lowe is Sean and Catherine's second child. Photo: @catherinegiudici on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Isaiah Hendrix Lowe

Isaiah Hendrix Lowe Year of birth: 18 May 2018

18 May 2018 Age: 7 years old (as of 2025)

7 years old (as of 2025) Parents: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

One of the most beloved bachelor babies is Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's second child, Isaiah Hendrix Lowe. He was born on 18 May 2018 and is 7 years old as of 2025. As seen on his parents' social media posts, he always has some of the funniest moments.

5. Mia Mejia Lowe

Full name: Mia Mejia Lowe

Mia Mejia Lowe Year of birth: 23 December 2019

23 December 2019 Age: 5 years old (as of October 2025)

5 years old (as of October 2025) Parents: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Mia Mejia is Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's third and youngest child. She was born in December 2019 and is 5 years old as of October 2025.

6. Riley Mesnick

Full name: Riley Mesnick

Riley Mesnick Year of birth: 14 March 2013

14 March 2013 Age: 12 years old (as of 2025)

12 years old (as of 2025) Parents: Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

The acclaimed real estate broker, Jason Mesnick, was the lead on The Bachelor Season 13. In the finale, he caught the Bachelor Nation's attention when he first proposed to someone else, but later reconsidered his decision and picked Molly.

The pair married in a televised ceremony in February 2010, and three years later, in March 2013, they welcomed their first child, Riley. She is 12 years old as of 2025.

7. Emmy Roper

Full name: Emerson Roper

Emerson Roper Year of birth: 17 August 2017

17 August 2017 Age: 8 years old (as of 2025)

8 years old (as of 2025) Parents: Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's love story began on the hit reality show, Bachelor in Paradise. Since their marriage in 2016, they've welcomed three kids. Their eldest, Emmy, was born on 17 August 2017 and is 8 years old as of 2025.

8. Brooks Tolbert

Full name: Brooks Tolbert

Brooks Tolbert Year of birth: 29 July 2019

29 July 2019 Age: 6 years old (as of 2025)

6 years old (as of 2025) Parents: Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Jade and Tunner's second child and eldest son, Brooks, is one of the Bachelor babies in 2025. He was born on 29 July 2019 and is 6 years old as of 2025.

9. Reed Tolbert

Full name: Reed Tolbert

Reed Tolbert Year of birth: 23 November 2021

23 November 2021 Age: 4 years old (as of October 2025)

4 years old (as of October 2025) Parents: Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Reed is Jade and Tunner's youngest child. He was born on 23 November 2021 and is 4 years old as of 2025.

Sadly, Jade and Tunner experienced a miscarriage in August 2023. The late baby, Beau, was due in January 2024.

10. Dawson Haibon

Full name: Dawson Demitri Haibon

Dawson Demitri Haibon Year of birth: 31 January 2022

31 January 2022 Age: 3 years old (as of 2025)

3 years old (as of 2025) Parents: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon met on the 2nd season of Bachelor in Paradise and started dating in May 2018. The couple got engaged that summer and tied the knot in August 2019.

Ashley and Jared welcomed their first son, Dawson, on 31 January 2022. As of 2025, he is 3 years old and has the zodiac sign Aquarius.

11. Hayden Haibon

Full name: Hayden Haibon

Hayden Haibon Year of birth: 22 July 2024

22 July 2024 Age: 1-year-old (as of 2025)

1-year-old (as of 2025) Parents: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Hayden is Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's second and youngest son. The Bachelor baby was born on 22 July 2024 and is 1 year old as of 2025.

Do any Bachelor couples have kids?

Several fan-favourite couples, including Jason and Molly Mesnick, Sean and Catherine Lowe, and Jade and Tanner Tolbert.

Which Bachelor child died?

The bachelor baby who passed away was Oliver Brown, the son of former contestant Sarah Herron, who was born prematurely at 24 weeks on 28 January 2023 and died shortly after birth.

Who is on the Baby Bachelorette cast now?

The Baby Bachelorette is not a real show, but a comedy spoof produced by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which toddlers play the parts of bachelor and bachelorette contestants.

Baby Bianca was like "The Bachelorette" for toddlers, while "Preschool dropout" Alex and "Lego architect" Manny were competing for her love.

Which couples from The Bachelor franchise are still together?

Over two decades after the first episode aired, some bachelor couples continue demonstrating that genuine love can flourish beyond the cameras. Here are some of the Bachelor franchise couples that are still together:

Sean and Catherine Lowe (married since 2014)

Jason and Molly Mesnick (married since 2010)

Jade and Tanner Tolbert (married in 2016)

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon (married since 2019)

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers (married since 2022)

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk (married since 2021)

The Bachelor babies span different ages, from toddlers to teens. They represent the real-life legacies of reality TV romance: not just short-lived love stories on TV, but families that are bound forever.

