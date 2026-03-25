Ghanaian pastor Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has allegedly earned international recognition with his purportedly accurate prophecies

In a video, the man of God claimed he has been invited to join a global cabinet to give security and economic advice with his spiritual gift

The information from the man of God has triggered massive reactions on social media, as concerned Ghanaians shared varied opinions

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Founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Telvin Sowah Adjei, has shared good news with his followers, claiming he has been invited to join an international cabinet due to his prophetic gift.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecies earn him an international recognition as he allegedly receives an invitation to join a global cabinet. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Accra FM, the clergyman detailed the email he received, claiming the recognition stemmed from his alleged accurate prophecies. Although he did not disclose the country involved, he claimed he would be giving security and economic advice.

“In the political arena outside Africa, they have clergymen, pastors and all those who predict the future. They were looking for someone who could see the future and tell what comes next. After analysing my prophecies over the years, they chose me because of how direct and accurate my predictions are,” he said.

“They wanted precision. They do not want to invest huge sums of money in a decision that is not certain, so they found me useful. They want me to give security and economic advice. Unfortunately, I can not unveil the country because it's one of the biggest countries in the world,” he added.

According to Prophet Telvin, his purported accurate prediction of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was highlighted because only a few people knew about it. He added that his election prophecies, which included percentages, blew their minds, which is why they considered him.

“They uplifted me and made me know I am more than who I think I am. They emphatically stated that if I were an analyst, people would have to pay me billions of dollars for my work”

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah is below:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's alleged cabinet invite

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media reactions following Prophet Telvin's announcement about his invitation. Below are some of the comments.

Alpha Genesis wrote:

“He has the most accurate prophecy. Ghana should know he’s a treasure. He can help us in many ways.”

The Wise wrote:

“My instinct always tells me this man of God is a natural asset, and so I'm not thrilled at all about this breakthrough in his calling.”

Jude Addo wrote:

“Also, I advise you not to concentrate on money and protect yourself from any influence that will corrupt your calling, and above all, be prayerful.”

Kwame wrote:

“Be vigilant, they might be inviting you there to end your life.”

She Reigns wrote:

“Prophet God bless you so much, but I would suggest you try to limit talking about such issues. I think it will help.

Gbese1 wrote:

“Well, I think this pastor should be given a seat as the special advisor to the President of Ghana.”

Prophet Telvin's doom prophecy about Bola Tinubu

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei once caused a massive stir on social media after he shared a doom prophecy about the Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, disclosed that there was a catalyst he was working on about Nigeria because, from what he saw in the spiritual realm, there might be division in the country.

According to Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, some citizens will go after Bola Tinubu and remove him from his position illegally, triggering the president to run to Ghana. He claimed that President John Dramani Mahama would save his life as he would offer him accommodation.

The man God added that some politicians in power would be involved in corrupt activities that would spike anger among citizens of Nigeria.

“Nigeria should take action immediately because some ministers will soon spend a huge sum of government money that will thrill everyone. The citizens will not accept it and will protest against it,” he stated.

Prophet Telvin further stated that there would be fight and death cases reported in Nigeria before and during that election, which is expected to take place in January 2027, due to a vision he had.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesying about Tinubu is below;

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shares a prophecy about the Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Ibrahim Traoré

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah released a deep prophecy about the Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traoré.

According to the pastor, he saw the leader being held captive as some black people believed to be terrorists were recording him.

His prophetic insight triggered a stir on social media, with many concerned users reacting.

Source: YEN.com.gh