A Ghanaian woman has issued a stern warning to a woman she claims is romantically involved with her husband, urging her to stay away

The woman said she was warned to “fasten her belt” for the difficult days ahead, a challenge she vowed to meet with equal determination

Scores of netizens have taken to social media to share their opinions, with many treating the matter as comic relief while overlooking its seriousness

A Ghanaian woman has issued a stern warning to a woman she claims is romantically involved with her husband, urging her to stay away or face serious consequences.

According to her, she received a phone call from an unknown woman who introduced herself as her rival and claimed she had begun a relationship with her husband.

The Ghanaian woman at the center of the feud vows to stand her ground against her husband’s alleged lover. Photo credit: Cytnthia Zewu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, the caller stated that she had no intention of ending the newly formed romantic relationship with her husband; instead, she insisted that she planned to keep him to herself for good.

She said the caller further warned her to brace herself for the difficult days ahead. Explaining her dilemma in a TikTok video which has since gone viral she said:

“She called me and threatened me. She even told me to leave the marriage and move out of my husband’s house. She claimed my husband had proposed to her and said she was coming to join the marriage.

"She insisted she wouldn’t back down even if my husband ended the relationship, and warned me to prepare myself because she was coming with full force.”

Explaining further she said found it very funny for an alleged extramarital lover to be bold enough to send a warning of such magnitude. She said:

“I actually find this funny, but I admire her boldness. Since she says she’s coming with a lot of vim, I’ll also meet her with the same energy".

Caught in a love triangle, the woman says she won’t leave her husband for anyone. Photo credit: Bojanstory/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"She told me to fasten my belt, and that’s exactly what I’ll do. I’ll fasten it tightly and be fully prepared, so she understands what it means to challenge a woman like me”.

“I will take her advice and fasten that belt she mentioned, so tightly that she won’t be able to breathe freely. She may look for me everywhere, but she won’t find me".

"I want her to know that I am not leaving my husband for her today or tomorrow. I will face her squarely”.

Determined and unshaken, the woman vowed to stand her ground. She said she would heed the warning and “fasten the belt” so firmly that her rival would feel the full weight of her resolve.

With unwavering confidence, she promised to face the situation head-on, sending a clear message that she would not be intimidated.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reaction to woman's warning to side chick

Scores of netizens have reacted to the woman's stern warning to her husband's side chick. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the comments below

Koramah commented:

"Some people are very bold. Daavi deal with her."

Tania noted:

"Team Daavi we are moving to Nogokpo."

Hair_Afra said:

"I don't feel comfortable with the way Daavi is laughing, I'm even scared."

Livelovish commented:

"I like the way Daavi closes one eye as she talks. It means a lot."

Side Chick Demands GH¢3M Breakup Compensation

YEN.com.gh in an earlier report noted that a young Ghanaian woman who acted as a side-chick to a married man was demanding breakup compensation from her ex-lover.

The woman, identified as Dede, said she would not walk out of the relationship peacefully unless her former boyfriend compensated her fairly.

Source: YEN.com.gh