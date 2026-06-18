Rosa Monique Djangba, who appeared on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown to discuss her health battle, has reportedly died

Her alma mater, Aburi Girls Old Girls Association, announced the tragic development in an emotional social media tribute

She had battled systemic scleroderma and interstitial lung disease, with news of her death sparking deep sorrow among Ghanaians

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Rosa Monique Emefa Djangba, a Ghanaian Agricultural Engineer who opened up about her debilitating health challenges on Onua Showtime with McBrown, has reportedly died.

Rosa Monique Djangba, a Ghanaian agricultural engineer, reportedly dies a month after appearing on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime. Image credit: patiencegyamaa6, CilaAdjoaDuffuorII/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Her alma mater, Aburi Girls Old Girls Association, announced the tragic news in a social media update on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

"Today, our Rosa Monique left us to be with the Lord 😭. Our sister, friend, and fellow AOGA 007 girl," the post read.

"Rosa’s life was marked by strength, grace, courage, and compassion. We mourn her passing deeply, and we honour the light, love, and legacy she leaves behind. We have so much more to say, but tonight words fail us."

The news of Rosa Monique’s death has sparked widespread sorrow on social media, as many Ghanaians recalled her challenging life amid escalating health issues.

The TikTok post announcing Rosa Monique’s death is below.

Rosa Monique appears on McBrown’s Onua Showtime

In May 2026, Rosa Monique gained nationwide prominence after appearing on the talk show Onua Showtime, hosted by the popular actress-turned-television personality, Nana Ama McBrown.

During her appearance, she opened up about her condition, a severe autoimmune disease known as systemic scleroderma, along with interstitial lung disease, which makes breathing extremely difficult and requires her to rely on medical oxygen.

Rosa Monique appeared with her supplemental oxygen in tow, leaving McBrown emotional as she contemplated the tough health challenges Monique faced.

After their appearance, Nana Ama McBrown made a passionate appeal to the public to aid Rosa Monique, as she had to refill her oxygen tank every four days.

She said Monique needed $5,000 to purchase a medical device to aid her health battle and called on everyone to contribute.

The actress said her guest required her oxygen tank at all times, whether she's bathing, eating, or sleeping, and expressed admiration at her strength and resilience.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown and Rosa Monique is below.

Who was Rosa Monique?

Rosa Monique was a Ghanaian renewable energy expert and Agricultural Engineer who gained nationwide prominence for her resilience in the face of adversity while battling systemic scleroderma.

She grew up in Koforidua in the Eastern Region and attended Aburi Girls Senior High School.

Rosa Monique proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Agricultural Engineering, graduating in 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She continued with her master's degree in Renewable Energy Technologies at KNUST, and also enrolled in the PhD program in Sustainable Energy.

She worked as a Research Assistant at KNUST's Energy Centre and was the Program Coordinator for the Institute for Sustainable Energy and Environmental Solutions. For four years and two months between July 2016 and August 2020, she served as the Assistant Projects Officer at the Kumasi Institute of Technology, Energy, and Environment (KITE).

Reactions to Rosa Monique's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the heartbreaking news of Rosa Monique's death.

bena Sackey 🥰🥰🥰💋 said:

"Still don't believe it 🥺🥺🥺."

Gudah wrote:

"This is unbelievable. Sending my condolences from Kenya."

NaYa 💕🩵💞 commented:

"She was such a strong-hearted woman. May God keep her safe 🙏 🥺."

Ameley said:

"I find this DIFFICULT TO BELIEVE, she taught me to be COURAGEOUS AND BRAVE."

A former guest on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime, Korkor Addo, reportedly dies on September 1, 2025. Image credit: @iamamamcbrowngh, @korkor_addo

Source: TikTok

Onua Showtime guest Korkor Addo dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Korkor Addo, a former guest on Nana Ama McBrown’s Onua Showtime, sadly died on September 1, 2025.

Korkor Addo’s death occurred just a few months after she made a viral appearance on Nana Ama McBrown’s Onua Showtime show, in which she spoke about struggling for more than a decade to give birth.

Source: YEN.com.gh