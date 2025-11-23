Aburi Girls’ NSMQ Stars Receive Sponsorship for Fully-Funded Trip to Qatar
The three students who represented Aburi Girls’ SHS in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) received awards during the school’s Speech and Prize Giving Day.
The event was held on the school compound on Saturday, November 22, 2025, and was hosted by the 2000 year group.
During the ceremony, the host year group presented awards to several deserving students, including the three ladies who represented the school in the 2025 NSMQ.
Aburi Girls’ Senior High School was represented by a set of twins and another student. The twins are Judith Akua Sam Amoah and Juliet Akua Sam Amoah.
Before presenting the award, the host group announced that the NSMQ contestants would receive various gifts, including a ticket and an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar and back. Although the duration of the trip was not mentioned, the tickets were presented to all three students in front of the entire audience.
The audience applauded, and the three ladies appeared amazed, as shown by their facial expressions.
Reactions to Aburi Girls' NSMQ contestants' award
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:
Marigold Martin-Davids said:
"Hw3 ne F333, aaaaaahhhhhh you guys are enlightened ankasa! This is the real meaning of beauty with brains who know what up! Still painting the space green and yellow!"
Kwakyewaa Arjarquah wrote:
"Anwenepa nkasa. School papa de3.💚💛."
Marigold Martin-Davids said:
"I am still asking ooooo, can your school ever?"
Adepa Frimpong responded:
"Never!!!!! Only and only Abugiss can."
Aburi Girls' exit NSMQ at quarter final
Aburi Girls SHS competed against Opoku Ware School and Accra Academy in the quarer final. At the end of the contest, the Santasi boys booked a slot in he semi final and sent the other two schools away.
Opoku Ware secured 62 points, followed by Accra Academy with 44 points and Aburi Girls with 38 points.
However, Aburi Girls' exiting at the quarter-final made them the best performing female school.
Empress Gifty storms Aburi Girls Senior High School
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Gospel singer Empress Gifty was invited to perform at an alumni function at the Aburi Girls Senior High School.
Empress Gifty had lost her 70-year-old mother Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan few months before the performance. The school was the first place she ministered after her mum's burial.
She gifted the final-year students of Aburi Girls GH₵10k and promised them a free concert.
She explained that the money was in honour of her late mother, her biggest cheerleader throughout her music and media careers.
