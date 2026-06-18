Shatta Wale's fan Webkid Afrika appeared before the court again amid his legal battle, reportedly stemming from defamatory remarks aimed at Stonebwoy

The brother of Webkid has reacted to the case, pleading with the award-winning dancehall artist to have mercy on the SM fan and help in his release

Ghanaians who came across the video of Webkid Afrika's sibling appealing to Stonebwoy have reacted, with many asking the musician to forgive

The brother of Webkid Afrika has pleaded with the dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, to help with the SM fan's case.

Webkid's brother appeals to the dancehall artist Stonebwoy following the arrest of Shatta Wale's fan. Image credit: Stonebwoy, SM Movement

Source: Facebook

On May 7, 2026, Webkid Afrika, an SM fan, was picked up by the Ghana Police Service after the dancehall artist Stonebwoy reportedly filed a complaint against him over false publication.

According to a report by the social media blogger WithAlvin, Webkid Afrika was first brought before an Accra High Court, with the offence being false news and offensive content targeting Stonebwoy.

A document from the court is believed to have indicated that the SM blogger was allegedly contracted by the Ghanaian artist's former social media manager to post derogatory captions and misleading information about the artist's family on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the supposed court proceedings, Webkid Afrika was faced with two criminal counts: publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to a breach of peace.

After several court appearances, the SM fan continues to be in police custody.

An X post announcing the arrest of Webkid Afrika is below:

Webkid Afrika's brother appeals to Stonebwoy

On Thursday, June 18, 2026, Webkid Afrika reappeared before an Accra High Court, the hearing of his case believed to have been fueled by Stonebwoy.

Speaking to the media, the SM fan's brother, who was present for the hearing, disclosed that the court proceedings could not take place due to the absence of the judge expected to lead the hearing.

Although he stated that he can not pinpoint the charges being faced with his sibling, he indicated that rumours have it that Stonebwoy caused Webkid's arrest.

With an emotional tone, he sent an appeal to the award-winning musician to tamper sin with Mercy if he is behind the detention of the SM fans, explaining that he has punished him enough.

"I don't know the charges against my brother, but I heard Stonebwoy caused his arrest. I will plead with him to have mercy on Webkid and help us because he has punished him enough," he said.

Meanwhile, the court proceedings have been adjourned to Monday, June 22, 2026.

The X video of Webkid Afrika's brother pleading with Stonebwoy is below:

Webkid's brother's appeal to Stonebwoy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Webkid Afrika's brother pleaded for mercy from Stonebwoy.

Kwaku wrote:

"So he still dey in prison? Eii!"

Kennedy wrote:

"It's not small stress Webkid is going through."

Danny wrote:

"Stonebwoy should just forgive him. What will he gain from arresting him?"

Kelly wrote:

"This case is not necessary. I pray they release him soon, but your brother has a problem. Next time, he should be wise and act according to his background."

Shatta Wale responds to the arrest of SM Blogger Webkid, reportedly caused by Stonebwoy. Image credit: SHatta Wale, Stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale reacts to Webkid's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian artist, Shatta Wale, broke his silence following the arrest of a SM blogger, Webkid Afrika, reportedly caused by Stonebwoy.

In a video, the dancehall artist blasted his industry rival, claiming only broke artists go about arresting people who criticise him.

Source: YEN.com.gh