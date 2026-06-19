British actress Emaa Hussen, known for starring alongside Jason Statham, was arrested in Australia and charged with attempting to possess illicit substances

Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force uncovered approximately 320kg of methamphetamine hidden in bags of charcoal shipped from Ghana

Hussen appeared before the Downing Centre Local Court on June 18, 2026, and was remanded in custody until August, facing a penalty of life imprisonment

A British actress, Emaa Hussen, known for starring in a movie with Jason Statham, has reportedly been arrested in Australia and faces life in prison.

British actress Emaa Hussen, known for appearing alongside Jason Statham in a 2013 film, is reportedly arrested in Australia for smuggling from Ghana. Image credit: Elemgod News, Fernsehseriende

Source: Facebook

The 34-year-old is accused of smuggling illegal substances from Ghana to Australia, hidden in sacks of charcoal.

The Sun reports that Hussen was arrested a few months ago for her role in the operation, which was uncovered by the Australian Border Force (ABF).

She reportedly appeared before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, June 18, 2026, and was remanded into custody until August.

Why was Emaa Hussen arrested?

Emaa Hussen was arrested and charged by Australian police for her alleged role in the importation of illicit substances from Ghana to Port Botany in Sydney, Australia.

According to a statement from the Australian Federal Police (AFP), an investigation was commenced in April after ABF officers observed some anomalies in two shipping containers from Ghana.

"The consignment, which was purported to be bags of charcoal, was subsequently x-rayed with ABF officers locating a white crystallised substance. Preliminary testing returned a positive result for methamphetamine," the statement said.

"Forensic testing established the consignment contained about 320kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $296 million. The substances were removed and the consignment delivered to a storage facility in Girraween on 20 April, 2026."

Officers traced the shipment to a storage facility in Girraween, where the actress arrived and supervised individuals in transporting selected bags to a residence in Blacktown.

Police secured a warrant and stormed the residence, where Emaa Hussen was arrested. The bags were found to contain the suspected contraband, which had been shipped from Ghana.

"[Emaa Hussen] was charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of border-controlled substances, contrary to subsection 307.5 of the Criminal Code (Cth). The maximum penalty for this offence is life imprisonment," the statement added.

Additionally, an Adelaide-based couple was arrested on allegations of involvement in the scheme.

Who is Emaa Hussen?

Emaa Hussen is a British actor known for playing Naz Mehmet in the BBC EastEnders web spin‑off EastEnders: E20.

She is also known for appearing in the 2013 Redemption (also known as Hummingbird) alongside the Hollywood box office giant Jason Statham and Vicky McClure, and the docudrama The Plot to Bring Down Britain's Planes (2012).

According to a LinkedIn profile in her name, Hussen has worked as a freelance assistant stylist in London and attended the London South Bank University, graduating in 2016.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Emaa Hussen's alleged woes.

Popular French singer and actor Patrick Bruel is allegedly arrested and faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women. Image credit: AlainJOCARD, MagaliCohen

Source: Getty Images

French actor Patrick Bruel arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that French police arrested actor and singer Patrick Bruel on sexual assault charges.

French prosecutors began investigating the singer in April and arraigned him before a panel of judges to determine the next step in his prosecution.

Source: YEN.com.gh