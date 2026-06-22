Harry Redknapp was filmed tasting Ghanaian jollof rice and British vindaloo ahead of the Ghana vs England 2026 World Cup Group L match

The English coach admitted the Ghanaian jollof was tasty, but ultimately stuck with the vindaloo in a viral video

The clip has sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with many Ghanaians claiming it as proof that their jollof reigns supreme

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Harry Redknapp has gone viral after being filmed tasting Ghanaian jollof rice ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L clash between Ghana and England in the United States.

English football coach Harry Redknapp takes Ghanaian jollof ahead of Black Stars vs England World Cup game. Photo source: @footballjoe

Source: Instagram

The legendary English football manager, known for his decades on the touchline with clubs like West Ham and Tottenham, sat down with Instagram page @footballjoe for a food reaction video that has set social media ablaze.

Dressed in a sharp navy blue blazer, Redknapp sampled two dishes representing the two nations, Ghanaian jollof rice and a British vindaloo, ahead of the big match.

Harry Redknapp's verdict on Ghanaian jollof

In the short-form clip, the silver-haired coach can be seen bringing a fork of jollof rice to his lips, pausing with that unmistakable look of someone genuinely surprised by the flavour.

His reaction to the Ghanaian jollof was warm; he acknowledged it was tasty, but when push came to shove, Redknapp stayed loyal to England, choosing the vindaloo as his pick.

The format itself, a recognisable British personality reacting to bold West African cuisine, is a proven viral formula, and this one certainly delivered.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Harry Redknapp's jollof showdown

The clip quickly racked up comments from Ghanaian fans and football supporters who could not resist wading into the jollof debate and the match preview.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@jayeparson wrote:

"Ok, but where is the English dish? 😂 Because I can't see it. All I see is two foreign dishes. Please educate me… 😊."

@x_apasco said:

"All that we know is Ghana is beating England tomorrow, no level of pr or intimidation is gonna stop that. Someone should like my message, I need to come back to this post after the match init."

@otu_efiom_otu_ekpenyong commented:

"Of course it's Ghanaian Jollof. There is no way he could resist Nigerian Jollof."

The reaction from @otu_efiom_otu_ekpenyong alone reignited the long-running West African jollof wars, with Ghanaians seizing the moment as a resounding endorsement of their nation's signature dish from a respected English football figure.

With Ghana set to face England in what promises to be one of the most emotionally charged matches of the tournament's Group L stage, the jollof taste test has given fans on both sides even more to talk about.

Whether Harry Redknapp's vindaloo loyalty translates into an England victory remains to be seen, but on the jollof front, Ghana may have already won.

Prophet Telvin Sowah predicts victory for Ghana over England in the Group L World Cup fixture. Photo source: @blackstarsofghana, @telvinsowah, @england

Source: Instagram

Telvin Sowah predicts Ghana vs England outcome

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah had predicted Ghana would score a late winner against England in their World Cup clash.

In a video, the preacher claimed Arsenal's Declan Rice would play a key role in the Black Stars' win over the Three Lions.

Source: YEN.com.gh