DR Congo super fan Lumumba Vea has travelled to Mexico to watch his team face Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lumumba Vea, dressed in a royal blue DR Congo blazer, missed the team's opening match but refused to skip another game

A video of his journey posted by Men in Blazers has gone viral, drawing admiration from football fans worldwide

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DR Congo super fan, Lumumba Vea, has flown to Guadalajara, Mexico, to watch his national team face Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lumumba Vea, known in real life as Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, arrived in Mexico on Monday, June 22, 2026.

DR Congo super fan, Lumumba Vea, arrives in Mexico for their World Cup game against Colombia on June 23, 2026. Photo source: @lumumbavea

Source: Instagram

The Leopards meet Los Cafeteros in their second Group K game at the Estadio Guadalajara on Tuesday, June 23. A win will put them in pole position to qualify for the next round, having got an impressive 1-1 draw in their first game against Portugal.

A video posted by popular football account @meninblazers on Instagram captured Lumumba Vea navigating an airport terminal before boarding a commercial flight.

Dressed impeccably in a royal blue blazer bearing the DR Congo football federation badge.

The clip shows him striding through the aeroplane cabin with a calm, composed expression, blazer sharp, glasses on, mission clear.

Lumumba Vea had missed the team's opening group stage match because his travel clearance remained complicated by United States entry restrictions linked to an Ebola outbreak.

The mood is one of quiet determination, and fans have responded with an outpouring of admiration for the level of dedication on display.

Lumumba Vea is an iconic DR Congo fan

Vea has drawn comparisons to a Patrice Lumumba-like figure, not just in name, but in the dignified, almost ambassadorial way he carries himself as a representative of Congolese football on the world stage.

His formal attire, bearing the national crest, transforms him from fan to symbol, and that's clearly what resonated with thousands of viewers online.

Vea's cross-continental journey to cheer them on only adds to the narrative of a nation showing up, proudly and loudly, on football's biggest stage.

See the Instagram video below:

Lumumba Vea also shared a photo of his arrival in Mexico.

See the Instagram photo below:

Fan reactions to Lumumba Vea's World Cup Journey

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from fans after the video of Lumumba Vea went viral.

@cornelius_grantham wrote:

"I think it's great that D.R. Congo has a good ambassador for their WC team. He has a positive impact on the team and these games."

@paula_hurlock commented:

"A silent, motionless presence making more impact than all the others #impact."

@diyardta said:

"Ohhhh yeahhhh Congo about to be the top of the group now!!!"

phila.delph.ian said:

"Love his memorial to Lemumba, but to put this video with all the positive vibes and not mention why he’s doing what he’s doing is a little white-washy MIB."

Lumumba Vea rewarded for AFCON 2025 exploits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lumumba Vea had received a brand new SUV for his remarkable dedication during the AFCON 2025 tournament.

Despite his team’s early exit, his captivating tribute to historical figures and his powerful emotional presence became a defining narrative of the tournament, leaving an indelible mark on fans across the continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh