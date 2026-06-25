Award-winning Ghanaian singer Gyakie was spotted struggling to hold back tears during the one-week observation of late fashion designer Sadia Sanusi on June 24, 2026

Sadia Sanusi, who was known for her stunning Kente wedding dress designs, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2026, just days before her Kente Artistry masterclass

Gyakie and Sadia Sanusi shared a working relationship, with the late designer having created outfits for the singer and publicly celebrating her birthday last year

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Award-winning Ghanaian singer Gyakie struggled to hold back tears after making an emotional appearance at the one-week observation of the late fashion designer and entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi on June 24, 2026.

Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, cries at the one-week observation of the late Sadia Sanusi. Image credit: Eagle Eye Media/Sadia Sanusi (X & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Gyakie was among a host of prominent personalities, including Member of Parliament John Dumelo, who turned up to support the family of the late designer and pay their final respects.

Sadia Sanusi passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2026. She was widely celebrated in Ghana's fashion industry for her innovative approach to kente couture, influencing some of the country's most stunning kente wedding dress designs.

Her death came just days before her Kente Artistry masterclass, which was scheduled for June 22 to 26 to mark her tenth anniversary as a brand.

The family had earlier announced June 24, 2026, as the date of the one-week observation, held at The Underbridge Annex at 5:30 PM.

Attendees were asked to dress in white, off-white, or ivory as a mark of remembrance.

The family said in a statement:

"Join us as we gather to honour the legacy of Sadia Sanusi, a visionary Ghanaian couturière whose mastery of Kente and French couture gave rise to timeless works of art."

Gyakie in tears at Sadia Sanusi's one-week

During the observation, Gyakie was spotted arriving in the prescribed white attire as directed by the family.

She was seen entering the venue before later approaching the tribute table, where she wrote a message in the condolence book in honour of the late designer.

It was at this point that she was spotted struggling to hold back tears, with the emotion of the moment weighing heavily on her.

The X video of Gyakie at Sadia Sanusi's one-week observation is below.

Gyakie and Sadia Sanusi's working relationship

Gyakie's presence at the one-week celebration was not surprising, given the working relationship the two shared.

In a post shared by Sadia Sanusi on December 16 of last year, the fashion entrepreneur publicly wished Gyakie a happy birthday.

Sadia Sanusi's family hold a one-week observation for the late entrepreneur who passed away days before her masterclass. Image: Sadia Sanusi (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

The caption was attached with photos of Gyakie dressed in stunning red outfits, for which Sadia took credit as the designer.

The Instagram post of Sadia Sanusi celebrating Gyakie's birthday is below.

Sadia Sanusi's death details emerge

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the details of Sadia Sanusi's death were confirmed in an official statement released by her family on June 15, 2026.

While the cause of death was not categorically stated, the family suggested she had passed away naturally by describing her departure as peaceful.

Source: YEN.com.gh