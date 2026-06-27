Popular Ghanaian presenter Captain Smart has finally addressed rumours going around that he is reportedly battling an ailment after declaring his political ambition

The information was first shared by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, who claimed that the Onua TV presenter was suffering from a serious cold caused by a spiritual attack

Captain Smarts' unexpected response to the reports has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with his fans sharing their mixed opinions

Popular Ghanaian Onua TV presenter, Captain Smart, has debunked claims of being ill after he declared his political ambition to contest the Gomoa West parliamentary seat in the 2028 general elections.

Captain Smart addresses Apostle Amoako Attah's claims of falling ill weeks after declaring his intention to contest for the Gomoa West parliamentary seat in 2028. Image credit: OnuaCaptainSmart

Source: UGC

In a video reposted by The Vintage News on TikTok, the founder of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, caused a stir online after claiming that Captain Smart had fallen seriously ill after suffering an alleged dangerous spiritual attack linked to his plans to enter politics.

He explained that the media personality, whose real name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart, missed work on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, because of a serious cold.

Captain Smart reportedly missed work on Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26, as well, adding fuel to the online discussion that followed Amoako Attah's televised claims.

The TikTok video of Apostle Amoako Attah making the claims about Captain Smart is below.

Captain Smart speaks about his supposed illness

In a video shared on social media by Onua TV on Friday, 26, 2026, Captain Smart denied the reports that he was battling an illness.

Speaking about his current condition, the Ghanaian presenter said he was very strong and healthy.

"I have heard rumours that I am very sick, please disregard that. I am very strong and healthy," he said.

Disclosing the reason for his absence on Onua Maakye, Captain Smart stated that he took up an MC role for a presidential tour by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in the Central Region, Ghana.

The remarks by the media personality have brought some sort of relief to his fans who might be concerned about his health.

The Instagram video of Captain Smart addressing his supposed illness is below.

Captain Smart's illness remarks spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media reactions after Captain Smart addressed his supposed ailment, and below are some of the comments.

Papa Rofa wrote;

"We thank God. More strength and grace."

Cuuks wrote:

"It's good Captain is following the president, in fact, if he comes back and sits in his seat, he will always appreciate the president….the way Mahama is strong, errr some of us from where we were to Accra, sitting in a car we just can’t."

Mala wrote:

"So it means 😭 Amoako Atta lied to us 😂😂😂Asem ooo."

Budu wrote:

"So you mean your prophet was lying, hmmmmmmm boi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Chamey wrote:

"Nti na 3kyer3 s3 Osofo Amoako boa ong? Eiii Ghana asofo 😷."

Captain Smart slams Media General executives on live television and threatens to quit over issues he is facing with the company. Photo credit: @Onua TV/Ghana

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart threatens to quit Media General

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has got people talking online after a video of him went viral.

This comes after the host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV threatened to quit Media General.

It all happened on Onua Maakye on Onua TV on Wednesday, April 1, when Captain Smart spoke out about a faulty air conditioner in the studio.

Source: YEN.com.gh