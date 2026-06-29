Ntokozo Ngongoma shared that he was removed from a Nigerian Awards scheme after publicly supporting the March and March protest movement

The South African gospel musician clarified that he asked to be removed after deciding the organisers were not aligned with his beliefs and values

The renowned psalmist stood firm on his stance, declaring that no one is wealthy or strong enough to control what he believed in

South African gospel artist and man of God Ntokozo Ngongoma has been dropped from a Nigerian Awards ceremony after publicly voicing his support for the upcoming March and March anti-immigration protest in the country on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Gospel singer Ntokozo Ngongoma loses Nigerian award nomination after declaring support for Jacinta Ngobose-Zuma and her movement. Photo source: Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma, Ntokozo Ngongoma

Source: Facebook

The renowned psalmist and songwriter made the announcement on his official Facebook page on Monday, June 29, 2026.

Ngongoma noted that his removal from the 2026 Clima Africa Awards scheduled for October in Lagos came directly as a result of a post in which he supported the march, led by anti-immigration activist and media personality Jacinta Zinhle Ngobese-Zuma.

Setting the record straight, the gospel singer stated that he had also personally requested his removal from the tenth edition of the award scheme scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ngongoma, who had been nominated in the South Africa Artist of the Year category, explained he made the difficult decision after realising the awards organisers were not aligned with his values.

He wrote in his post:

"I was removed from these Nigerian Awards happening later this year in Lagos because of the post I made about supporting March and March."

"I literally asked them to remove me because I realised we are not in sync with the truth and reality of what is actually happening and they are so committed to misunderstanding us."

Ngongoma's participation in the Nigerian-based awards scheme that had been scheduled to take place later in 2026 would have marked a significant recognition and achievement for his gospel ministry.

Anti-immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma expresses heartbreak as Bafana Bafana exit the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sparking joyous reactions from Africans. Image credit: Tshepo Msimango, Koketšo Motau

Source: Facebook

Ntokozo Ngongoma stands firm for his beliefs

Despite the fallout, Ntokozo Ngongoma made clear that no professional consequence would silence him or shift his convictions.

In his own words, he wrote:

"No one in this world is wealthy or strong enough to control my belief and what I stand for."

The self-proclaimed global psalmist ended his statement with the famous rallying call "ALUTA CONTINUA", a phrase historically associated with the African liberation struggle.

The Facebook post of Ntokozo Ngongoma's statement is below:

Ntokozo Ngongoma's post stirs reactions

Ntokozo Ngongoma's post drew immediate reaction from followers, with opinions divided on whether the gospel artist had crossed into political territory.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Vumile Ketimali said:

"You are slowly but surely turning into a politician."

Phumeza Jozi commented:

"He asked them to remove him. That's how I understand the post. Some of you are saying something else."

Sithole Bainca wrote:

"You can't be removed and ask to be removed never in life. You must know that we all need each other now. Your fellow South Africans are here hyping you instead of telling you the truth now here is the question. Have you ever gotten an award from your country?"

Jacinta Ngobsese-Zuma reacts to South Africa's exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the anti-immigrant group March and March, and her emotional response to Bafana Bafana's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the wake of the loss, Africans across the continent took to social media to voice their reactions, linking her heartbreak to the controversial anti-immigration campaigns her group has led in South Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh