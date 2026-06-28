Alfred Mensah has been convicted of stealing GH¢353,471 from his employer to fund a fake marriage scheme

After he was found guilty by a competent court of law, Alfred Mensah was asked to refund the full amount and pay a fine

Other people who were accused of abetting Alfred Mensah pleaded guilty and were granted bail

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The Adentan Circuit Court has convicted and fined Alfred Mensah, a sales boy, of stealing GH¢353,471 under the pretext of using the money to marry.

Alfred Mensah was charged with stealing, and he pleaded guilty. Other people who were tried alongside Alfred Mensah were Mary Asantewaa, a trader, and Emmanuel Okyere, a pastor, who were charged with abetment of crime, thus stealing and dishonestly receiving stolen property.

Adentan Circuit Court convicts a sales boy who stole a huge amount from his boss for marriage. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Others, including Samuel Dika, Miriam Okai and 59-year-old trader Vida Yeboah, were also charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty. They were granted bail in the sum of GH¢353,471 each with justification.

Presenting the case before the court, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, the leading prosecutor, described the complainant, Gideon Offei Tieku, as a businessman who deals in plumbing materials at Lakeside and Kantamanto.

He added that Alfred Mensah had worked with Gideon Offei Tieku for seven years.

The business owner noticed some unexplained financial losses in his business between 2024 and 2025. However, he could not immediately detect the source of the loss.

On June 17, 2025, Gideon Offei Tieku arrested Alfred Mensah and handed him over to the Lakeside Community 8 Police Station. This was after a business partner told Gideon that Alfred Mensah had taken plumbing materials worth GH¢56,000 without making payment.

The police interrogated Alfred Mensah, who subsequently admitted the offence and indicated that he gave the stolen money to Asantewaa and Samuel Dika.

According to Alfred Mensah, he informed the two of his intentions to marry, and they promised to find him a wife.

Subsequent investigations showed that Asantewaa and Samuel Dika deceived Alfred Mensah into sending more money. They told him the supposed bride was suffering from a kidney condition.

The suspects allegedly further convinced him that she needed to be flown to South Africa for urgent medical treatment. This caused Alfred Mensah to send more money totalling GH¢353,471.50 through Asantewaa’s mobile money account.

Asantewaa was arrested, and she mentioned Samuel Dika as her accomplice. He was also arrested, while additional inquiries linked Okyere, Miriam Okai and Vida Yeboah as beneficiaries of the stolen funds.

The prosecution told the court that GH¢46,000 was later recovered from Vida Yeboah as part of ongoing recovery efforts.

Court's ruling

The court ruled that Alfred Mensah was guilty and subsequently ordered him to refund the full amount and pay a fine of GH¢12,000. If he is unable to pay, he will serve two years’ imprisonment.

All the accused persons were granted bail in the sum of GH¢353,471 each with justification.

Source: YEN.com.gh