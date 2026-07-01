Rev Dr Henry Godson-Afful, known for predicting Ghana's 2020 elections, has declared the recent floods a sign of divine judgment

The clergyman cited Genesis 2:15 and 2 Chronicles 7:14 to argue that Ghanaians have sinned by polluting drains, wetlands, and gutters

He called on Ghanaians to repent and pray collectively on July 1 as the country grappled with flooding from a major June 29 disaster

Ghanaian prophet Dr Henry Godson-Afful has declared that Ghana's recent devastating floods are a manifestation of God's anger at the nation, urging citizens to turn to prayer and take responsibility for their environmental conduct.

Ghanaian prophet speaks on the June 29 flood in Accra, sharing mysterious circumstances surrounding the disaster. Image credit: Leyla Images

Source: Facebook

The clergyman, who gained prominence after accurately predicting the outcome of Ghana's 2020 general elections, shared the revelation in a video posted by Dadzie TV on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, a day after a major flood event struck Accra on June 29.

In the video, Godson-Afful grounded his message in scripture, referencing Genesis 2:15 and 2 Chronicles 7:14 to argue that Ghanaians have a God-given responsibility as custodians of the land.

He contended that the nation has "sinned against God" through the persistent pollution of drains, gutters, and wetlands, and that the flooding represents divine consequences for that neglect.

While framing the crisis in spiritual terms, he also acknowledged climate change as a factor beyond human control, presenting a dual argument that called for both repentance and practical environmental action.

Ghanaian artist Reggie Rockstone's house flooded after the June 29 heavy downpour. Image credit: Reggie Rockstone, ZionFelix

Source: Instagram

He urged Ghanaians to commit to keeping their surroundings clean as part of a broader act of national renewal.

The Ghanaian prophet specifically called on citizens to unite in prayer as a nation on July 1, 2026, describing intercession as an urgent and necessary response to the ongoing disaster.

The June 29 flooding in Accra prompted widespread public concern, with images and videos of submerged streets and displaced residents circulating heavily on social media ahead of Godson-Afful's address.

Watch the Instagram video of Rev Godson-Afful delivering his message on the flooding crisis below:

Henry Godson-Afful's flooding message sparks reactions

The video drew a range of responses online, with some viewers expressing agreement and others remaining sceptical of the clergyman's framing.

@Henry commented:

"This could be true"

@Sandy wrote:

"I agree with you, pastor"

@Yeboah added:

"Osofo then led us to God"

@Ruth noted:

"The rain is not stopping anytime soon with the look of things"

@Willy was less convinced, writing:

"All these pastors want to take every opportunity to trend"

The Instagram video of Reggie Rockstone's flooded house is below.

Reggie Rockstone hit by June 29 flood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone was massively hit by the flooding situation that hit Accra, Ghana, on Monday, June 29, 2026.

In a video shared on social media, cars and other properties of the artist were seen soaked in dirty water, with his family trapped on the second floor of his building.

The situation has caught the attention of Ghanaians, sparking widespread concerns on the internet, with many expressing their sympathy to the artist.

Source: YEN.com.gh