Popular Nigerian actor, Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi, known for playing Flora's husband in the gospel series Abattoir, died on June 10, 2026

News of his passing came on June 30, 2026, marking another devastating loss for Mount Zion film ministry, which previously mourned two other cast members

With a Service of Songs scheduled for July 2, with burial set for July 3, 2026, in Ibadan, Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi's death has triggered reactions

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Popular Nollywood actor Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi, widely recognised for his role in the hit series 'Abattoir', has passed away, causing sadness among fans.

Nollywood actor of Mount Zion’s ‘Abattoir’, Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi, dies on June 10, 2026. Image credit: Just Gospel

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the Mount Zion film ministry was thrown into mourning following the report that the gospel actor had died, with his passing occurring on June 10, 2026.

Oyeyemi was one of the most widely followed gospel drama productions in Nigeria.

His warm screen presence and commitment to ministry-driven storytelling earned him a devoted following within Christian entertainment circles.

Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi's death is the latest in a heartbreaking series of losses in the Nollywood industry, after the death of Alexx Ekubo, who died in Lagos on Monday, May 11, 2026, after a long battle with cancer.

The Nigerian actor, who featured in a lot of blockbuster movies, died at the age of 40, leaving behind his wife.

His colleagues in the movie industry took to social media to mourn him and share their condolences with the bereaved family.

The Instagram post announcing Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi's death is below.

Burial arrangements for Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi

Following Oyeyemi’s reported death, funeral arrangements have already been announced.

A Service of Songs is expected to be held on Thursday, July 2, 2026, while his burial is scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026, in Ibadan.

The announcement has further intensified emotional reactions across social media platforms, with many fans expressing disbelief and sadness.

Oyeyemi is being remembered as a faithful contributor to faith-based filmmaking in Nigeria, one whose performances left a lasting impression on the audiences who grew up watching Mount Zion productions.

Nollywood actor Oyeyemi’s death sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after a report of Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi's death surfaced, and below are some of the comments.

@Esther wrote:

"Oh my chest o😭wo somebody should tell me it’s a prank or a movie poster😭it’s a lie o💔I won't agree!"

@Onifa wrote:

"God will continue to protect us from evil. No more sudden death in our midst again, in Jesus' name. Rest in power, brother."

@Sam wrote:

"Father, protect every cast in Abattoir, let your protection be upon them, we shall not lose any again in Jesus' name, amen."

@Emmanuellanarkie wrote:

"Ah, ah, what happened to him?? I remember him in Abbatoir, Kayode, if I'm right. He used to be a villain and member of Rambo's cult till he transformed into a Christian and married Sister Flora 😢. Owww, this is soooo sad. He wasn't a major character, but his role made a huge impact and may he rest in peace🙏."

@Ronnie wrote:

"Jesus!! Kayode of abattoir 😭😭. It's so shocking!! Goodnight, brother. May light perpetual shine on you."

The final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo before his passing causes sadness online. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo's last post before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the final Instagram post by Alexx Ekubo before his death had caused sadness online.

In the video, the Nollywood actor was seen happy while he shared his encounter with a masquerade in his village.

Source: YEN.com.gh