Choirmaster of Praye announced a memorial service for his late wife, Beverly Afaglo, scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026, in Woodbridge, Virginia

The event will include candle lighting, music, community tributes, a fundraiser, and a cancer awareness discussion featuring doctors and survivors

The Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Beverly Afaglo, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026, just four days before her 43rd birthday

Choirmaster, one half of Ghanaian music duo Praye, has shared details of a memorial service planned for his late wife, Beverly Afaglo, who passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026, just four days before her 43rd birthday.

Choirmaster of Praye Fame shares details of a memorial service planned for his late wife, Beverly Afaglo, who passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo

Source: Facebook

In a heartfelt video posted on his Instagram on July 2, 2026, the musician addressed fans and well-wishers, opening with gratitude for the outpouring of love his family has received since Beverly's death.

"On behalf of the Baah and Afaglo families, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to every one of you for the countless messages of condolence, words of encouragement, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time," he said.

"Your love, kindness, and prayers have been a great source of strength for both families, and we truly, truly appreciate every gesture." he added.

Beverly Afaglo's memorial service details

Choirmaster disclosed that friends and family within the entertainment industry in the United States will gather for a memorial service on Friday, July 3, 2026, at the ANC Banquet Hall, located at 12596 Davenport Court, Woodbridge.

He described the occasion as an opportunity for those who can not travel to Ghana for the funeral to first come together on American soil.

The programme will feature a memory book signing, music, candle lighting, refreshments, community tributes, and a fundraising initiative held in Beverly's honour.

A cancer awareness segment is also planned, centred on a community discussion involving doctors, cancer survivors, and information on available support resources targeting the Ghanaian and African diaspora communities.

"I hope this event will not only celebrate Beverly's beautiful life and lasting legacy, but also inspire greater awareness and support for others facing similar journeys," he said.

Choirmaster closed his message with a tribute to his wife's strength throughout her illness, saying:

"Beverly's courage and fight have been truly inspiring, and I believe her legacy will continue to live on through all of us."

Watch Choirmaster announce the memorial service details for Beverly Afaglo in the Instagram video below:

Beverly Afaglo's family announces one-week observation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the late Beverly Afaglo had officially released the details for her traditional one-week observation ceremony.

In a sombre clinical disclosure, the representative officially confirmed that Beverly had passed away following a 'fierce, dignified battle with cancer'.

Source: YEN.com.gh