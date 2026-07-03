Nigerian police reportedly arrested Yewande Roberts, widow of the late MFM pastor Tope Roberts, in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, July 2

Roberts had publicly accused MFM General Overseer Dr Daniel Olukoya of sexual harassment, psychological abuse, and withholding her late husband's intellectual property

MFM had threatened a N550 million lawsuit against Roberts and demanded a public apology before her arrest sparked widespread outrage online

Nigerian police have reportedly arrested Yewande Roberts, the widow of the late Tope Roberts, a youth pastor and gospel music minister affiliated with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), sparking outrage on social media.

Late MFM pastor and gospel musician, Tope Roberts' widow, Yewande, is reportedly arrested by the Nigerian Police amid a feud with Dr Daniel Olukoya. Image credit: YewandeRoberts, DanielOlukoya

Source: Facebook

Roberts was reportedly picked up by officers and held in Ikeja, Lagos, according to a report published by Sahara Reporters on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The publication indicated that authorities considered her a flight risk, though the Nigeria Police Force did not publicly confirm the details of the petition that triggered her arrest.

Yewande Roberts' allegations against Daniel Olukoya

The arrest comes in the context of a very public dispute between Yewande Roberts and MFM's General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya. Roberts had levelled serious allegations against the senior clergyman, including sexual harassment, psychological abuse, and what she described as the unlawful withholding of her late husband's intellectual property.

Olukoya denied all the allegations and responded with threats of legal action.

In June, the church sent a memorandum to Roberts demanding a public apology and the retraction of her statements across all platforms. The church warned that failure to comply would result in a lawsuit seeking N500 million in general damages, alongside an additional N50 million in aggravated and exemplary damages, bringing the total claim to N550 million.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Yewande Roberts' reported arrest.

Public outrage follows Yewande Roberts' arrest

News of Roberts' arrest drew sharp condemnation from social media users. YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Facebook.

Ajayi Oluwasegun wrote:

"When the church throws widows in prison, that's not Christianity, it's a secret society!"

Toyin Oluokun questioned the police's involvement:

"What concerns police about defamation matters?????"

Grace Adeleke Ayegbusi also weighed in:

"This is heartbreaking. Why arrest her when you can sue her in court? You know her lawyer. Why are you intimidating a widow and asking for an apology? Just know that the judgment of God will not be too long."

At the time of publishing, MFM and the Nigerian police had not issued any official statement addressing Roberts' detention or the specific grounds for the petition filed against her.

Yewande's late husband, Tope Roberts, was a Nigerian gospel singer and youth pastor with MFM, known for his worship music, church-based performances and work with young people before his death.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Dr Daniel Olukoya's memorandum to Yewande Roberts.

St Paul Baptist Church's lead pastor, Terrence Walker, is reportedly arrested for stabbing his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Pastor arrested for alleged assault

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a prominent American pastor, Terrence Walker, was arrested for assault after a fight with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

The lead pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in St Paul was involved in the heated confrontation on June 25 in Minnesota.

Source: YEN.com.gh