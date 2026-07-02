The US Embassy has gone public in the wake of efforts by the Donald Trump administration to apprehend fraudsters defrauding Americans

The Embassy gave details on the ongoing trial of Ghanaian socialite Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, known as Dada Joe Remix

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared their views on the move by the US to apprehend fraudsters

The US Embassy in Ghana has issued a statement after businessman Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as “Dada Joe Remix,” entered a guilty plea in the United States.

The US, under Donald Trump issues a statement on collaboration with the John Mahama-led Ghana government to arrest fraudsters. Photo source: Andrew Harnik, Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post on July 1, 2026, the Embassy outlined U.S. efforts being made in collaboration with the Ghanaian government and international law enforcement agencies to apprehend criminals in the country who are defrauding Americans.

“The United States continues to work closely with the Ghanaian government and international law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute cyber and transnational criminals targeting Americans,” the statement read in part.

Dada Joe’s plea agreement and sentencing date

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, in a statement on June 30, announced that Dada Joe reportedly pleaded guilty to several counts linked to fraud, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Dada Joe confessed that he and his alleged co-conspirators ran a romance and inheritance fraud scheme that operated for nearly a decade, from 2013 through March 2023.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Dada Joe has agreed to pay roughly $4.4 million in restitution to the victims of his alleged fraudulent schemes and will appear before a judge for sentencing in a U.S. court on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Dada Joe was apprehended in Ghana in a joint operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on May 27, 2025.

The Christian Tetteh Yohuno-led Ghana Police Service arrests a Nigerian national wanted by INTERPOL and the US FBI. Image credit: Ghana The Motherland, GPS/FB, ncregister

Source: UGC

Below is the US Embassy's Facebook post on arresting fraudsters targeting Americans

Reactions to US Embassy statement on fraudsters

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the statement by the US Embassy.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments:

Shadrack Salvatore stated:

"Would an African country give a loan to the USA? Would a USA citizen sell his property to come to Ghana for greener pastures? Ohia ni aa )ni koko."

Quaye Jonas stated:

"I hope Shatta has seen this? When there's an issue and you've nothing meaningful to say, you just keep quiet rather than expose yourself with unwarranted rants. A big lesson."

Kelvin Nabila added:

"Will America allow their citizen to be extradited to Ghana to face a crime they probably might have committed in the country?"

Patience Opoku said:

"Looking forward to seeing you guys soon. Love you guys so much. Hope you have a great day."

Police arrest wanted Nigerian fraudster

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police arrested a Nigerian in Ghana wanted by international law enforcement for alleged transnational cybercrimes.

The operation was carried out jointly by Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and the Ghana Police Service.

Source: YEN.com.gh