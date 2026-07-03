Ghanaian influencer Asantewaa opened up about how a teenage relationship derailed her academic performance at Winneba Senior High School

Asantewaa admitted she repeatedly skipped school to travel from Winneba to Kwashieman just to visit her boyfriend, causing her grades to drop

School authorities eventually caught Asantewaa sneaking out, and she was deboarded and converted to a day student as punishment

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Ghanaian influencer and content creator Asantewaa has lifted the lid on a chapter of her school days she is not exactly proud of, disclosing that a teenage romance at Winneba Senior High School sent her grades into a nosedive.

Asantewaa Narrates How Sneaking Out of Winneba SHS to See Boyfriend Ruined Her Grades

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a recent interview, Asantewaa painted a picture of a student who had been academically gifted before love got in the way.

By her own account, she was thriving until the relationship took hold and the boarding house rules started feeling less like rules and more like obstacles.

"I was very brilliant, very, very brilliant growing up, but when I got to SHS and started getting a boyfriend, I began running away from school to go and see him. That was when my grades started dropping," she said.

Asantewaa's grades drop at Winneba SHS

The visits were no short trips. Her boyfriend was based in Kwashieman, meaning she was making the full journey from Winneba each time she slipped out, skipping lessons in the process. The toll on her results was swift and stark.

"I started getting C's and some B's in subjects I knew I should have gotten A's in. I realized the absenteeism and the boyfriend issues were bringing C's and even D's in my results," she confessed.

She was matter-of-fact about the cause and effect: the absences directly robbed her of the classroom time she needed to maintain the standard she knew she was capable of reaching.

Caught sneaking out, then deboarded

The situation eventually came to a head when school authorities caught Asantewaa and some friends attempting to sneak out.

The punishment was public and significant. She was hauled before a school assembly, issued a formal warning, and stripped of her boarding student status, spending a period as a day student before she could return to the boarding house.

"We were caught one time and brought before the assembly. They gave me a warning, and I was deboarded for a while before I became a day student," she said.

The disclosure is a candid one from a creator who has built a large following on social media, and it adds a relatable dimension to her story for the many Ghanaian students who have found themselves torn between academics and the pull of early relationships.

Source: YEN.com.gh