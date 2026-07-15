British broadcaster Dave Kendall, creator and defining host of MTV's alternative-music series 120 Minutes, was reported dead on July 14, 2026

Former 120 Minutes host Matt Pinfield announced Kendall's death in an emotional Instagram tribute, praising his role in championing alternative music

Kendall hosted 120 Minutes from 1989 to 1992 before working for Fox, TechTV, SiriusXM and later the Bangkok Post in Thailand

British-born broadcaster Dave Kendall, popular for creating MTV's pioneering alternative-music series 120 Minutes and became its defining early host, has reportedly died.

The iconic creator and host of MTV's 120 Minutes, Dave Kendall, reportedly passes away on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Image credit: DJJakeRudh, MattPinfield

Source: Facebook

Dave Kendall death confirmed

A former 120 Minutes host and friend of the deceased Matt Pinfield broke the news of Dave Kendall's death in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dave Kendall. Dave was one of the true believers. Long before alternative music found its way into the mainstream, he was there every week on 120 Minutes, introducing people to bands that would go on to define an era," he wrote.

"He didn’t just host a show. He gave a home to music that deserved to be heard."

Pinfield's announcement sparked widespread sorrow among fans of the MTV show who grew up on Kendall's offerings.

Dave Kendall's cause of death has currently not been publicly announced, and his family has not released a statement addressing the news.

Who Was Dave Kendall?

Dave Kendall was a British-born journalist, producer and VJ best known as the creator and defining early host of MTV's alternative-music series "120 Minutes." He conceived the program after joining MTV as a writer, having arrived in New York as a London School of Economics exchange student who dropped out to freelance for the British music magazine Melody Maker.

Hired in 1986 to produce a two-hour block of lesser-played videos, Kendall reshaped it into a showcase for college-radio and alternative music, according to The 120 Minutes Archive.

He wrote himself into the broadcast and became the show's first steady host in 1989, guiding late-night viewers through post-punk, goth and grunge until leaving in 1992.

After MTV, Kendall hosted Music Scoupe for Fox and produced series for TechTV/G4, the Travel Channel, Animal Planet and TLC, per IMDb. He later hosted a "120 Minutes"-style show on SiriusXM's 1st Wave and settled in Thailand as a reporter, producer and editor for the Bangkok Post.

Reactions to Dave Kendall's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Dave Kendall's death

m_pops said:

"This is so sad. He was so great. 120 Minutes and Subterranean were appointed viewing. RIP."

WaneLietoc wrote:

"A major loss for an era. If I find myself talking/interviewing artists of a certain age (40+), the conversation usually can end up at MTV's 120 Minutes as a crucial impetus/catalyst for music discovery and going on to make music. Thanks Dave."

bhrdsty commented:

"I got introduced to The Sundays and The Afghan Wigs because of Dave Kendall. Sometimes doors are held open by spirits that lead you to good things. Dave was a great example of one of those spirits. RIP."

mattwolfeonair said:

"This is brutal. 120 Minutes set the standard and exposed a lot of us to Alt Music in general. Sunday's was appointment viewing for a lot of us then. Travel well, Dave. ❤️"

The Instagram post confirming Dave Kendall's death is below.

Jurassic Park actor dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill reportedly died.

The veteran actor's family announced the news of his passing on Monday, July 13, 2026, saying he passed away surrounded by loved ones in Sydney.

Source: YEN.com.gh