Kwesi Arthur reveals health issue and postpones his North American Redemption Valley tour after doctors advise against travelling

Kwesi Arthur confirms his London concert will go ahead, while Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta dates are rescheduled

Kwesi Arthur assures fans that existing tickets will remain valid and says refund details will be announced for those who need them

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Kwesi Arthur has revealed that he is dealing with a health issue that has forced him to postpone the North American leg of his Redemption Valley tour.

Kwesi Arthur postpones North American tour over health concerns. Image credit: Kwesi Arthur

Source: Instagram

The award-winning musician shared the news in an emotional statement to fans on social media, explaining that the difficult decision was made following medical advice.

Although he did not disclose the exact nature of his illness, he said his doctors warned that continuing with the tour at this time would put his health at risk.

Kwesi Arthur follows doctors’ advice

In his statement, Kwesi Arthur thanked fans for making Redemption Valley a memorable project and admitted that writing the announcement was one of the hardest things he has had to do.

"For a while now I've been dealing with a health issue," he wrote.

"Despite my best efforts, my doctors have told me that moving forward with the tour right now would be reckless and dangerous to my health."

Because of the medical advice, the rapper confirmed that his scheduled performances in Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta have all been postponed.

However, he reassured fans that his London concert will still go ahead as planned.

Kwesi Arthur promised a stronger comeback

Kwesi Arthur apologised to fans for the unexpected change, saying he wants to return to the stage only when he is fully fit and able to deliver the kind of performance they deserve.

He disclosed that new dates for the postponed North American shows are already being worked on and assured ticket holders that their tickets will remain valid once the rescheduled dates are announced.

For those who may no longer be able to attend, the musician said refund details will be communicated soon.

The "Grind Day" hitmaker ended his message by expressing gratitude to fans for standing by him during the challenging period.

Check out his Instagram post below:

The announcement has triggered an outpouring of support across social media, with fans, fellow musicians and industry figures wishing him a speedy recovery and encouraging him to prioritise his health above everything else.

While many had been looking forward to seeing him perform across North America, supporters have largely welcomed his decision to take time off, noting that his well-being is more important than keeping to the tour schedule.

Fans are now hoping the rapper recovers quickly and returns to the stage at full strength in the coming months.

Nollywood actor Ikechukwu Nweke is diagnosed with cancer, colleagues appeal for support. Image credit: Nollystar, Gistlover

Source: Facebook

Ikechukwu Nweke was diagnosed with cancer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actor Ikechukwu Nweke received a colon cancer diagnosis, with colleagues announcing the news in a video circulating on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Ikechukwu Nweke's fellow actors appealed to the public for financial support to help cover the cost of his medical treatment, describing the urgency of the situation.

The diagnosis arrived weeks after Nollywood mourned actor Alexx Ekubo, who died in May 2026 following a battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Source: YEN.com.gh