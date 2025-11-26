Fans of Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, have sent well-wishes after she fell off the runway in Thailand

The health professional was tipped to be among the top five finalists of the prestigious Miss Universe pageant

Some social media users have reacted to the viral video of the beauty queen, which was shared online

Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, who fell during the 2025 Miss Universe preliminary rounds in Thailand, is reportedly still admitted to the hospital.

The beauty queen gained international recognition after her unprecedented fall a few days before the finale.

Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry is still recovering in the hospital after an epic fall on stage. Photo credit: @gabriellehenry.

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry falls on stage

According to the latest report, Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, who suffered an unfortunate fall during the evening gown segment on November 19, has not been discharged from the hospital.

Gabrielle Henry looked spectacular in a sparkling orange gown when she fell off the edge of the stage and appeared to suffer a painful face-plant.

In viral videos, she was seen being removed from the stage on a stretcher. Miss Jamaica 2025 left fans worried as videos of the moment quickly spread online.

Health update on Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry

The organisation's president, Raúl Rocha, has officially commented on Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry's health condition after the unfortunate incident.

Raúl Rocha shared on his Instagram feed that he had visited Henry at Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where she is recovering with her family at her side.

A statement on Henry’s Instagram account said she did not have any life-threatening injuries.

Raúl Rocha has also released a statement that began by addressing the huge amount of speculation online. It read:

"Out of respect for Dr Henry and her family, the Organisation maintains strict discretion regarding specific details of her medical status… matters concerning her health should be communicated only at the appropriate time and solely at the family's discretion, or by Dr Henry herself."

Olivia Yacé renounces Miss Universe title

Miss Universe 2025 finalist Olivia Yacé, who proudly represented Côte d'Ivoire, has stepped down from her title as Miss Universe 2025 Africa & Oceania just days after receiving the honour.

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram on November 21, Olivia reflected on her experience at the pageant in Bangkok.

"As the representative of Côte d'Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 competition, I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity," she wrote.

"But to continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity—principles that continue to guide me."

Fatima Bosch from Mexico wins Miss Universe 2025. Photo credit: @missuniverse.

The 27-year-old went on to express her deep appreciation and the difficulty of her decision.

"With a heart full of gratitude and profound respect, I hereby announce my resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, as well as from any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee."

Fatima Bosch wins Miss Universe 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that on November 21, 2025, Fatima Bosch of Mexico emerged victorious in the scandal-plagued Miss Universe 2025 pageant.

Yace became a fan favourite after a Thai pageant director reprimanded her during a pre-pageant meeting.

After the master of ceremonies declared Fatima Bosch the winner, some social media users had conflicting opinions.

