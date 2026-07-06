Prophet Kofi Oduro condemned Bishop Daniel Obinim during a sermon on July 5, 2026, over comments the latter made about his wife, Florence Obinim

The Ghanaian prophet called Bishop Obinim a "stupid, mad man" for using the church pulpit to shame his spouse before his congregation publicly

The remarks from the man of God have reignited debate on social media over whether pastors should air personal and marital grievances in church

Prophet Kofi Oduro has launched a scathing attack on Bishop Daniel Obinim, calling him out during a church sermon on Sunday, July 5, 2026, over remarks the Ghanaian pastor made about his wife, Florence Obinim, from the pulpit.

Prophet Kofi Oduro condemns Bishop Obinim over his remarks about his wife, Florence Obinim amid their divorce drama. image credit: Prophet Kofi Oduro, Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Kofi Oduro did not mince his words, describing the act of using a church platform to publicly humiliate one's spouse as completely unacceptable.

In his view, Bishop Obinim had crossed a serious line by bringing what should be a private matter before his congregation.

The rebuke arrives against the backdrop of ongoing divorce drama surrounding Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim, a situation that has kept Ghanaian social media buzzing for weeks.

Rather than letting the matter die down, Kofi Oduro's intervention has thrown fresh fuel on the fire, drawing sharp reactions from followers and critics alike.

For Kofi Oduro, the issue is straightforward: the pulpit is a sacred space and weaponising it against a spouse is a form of disrespect that no man of God should engage in, regardless of whatever personal tensions exist at home.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Kofi Oduro blasting Bishop Obinim during the sermon below.

Reactions to Prophet Oduro's remarks on Obinim

The video spread quickly on social media, pulling in a lively mix of responses from Ghanaians who have been following the Obinim divorce saga closely.

@Francis Dogbey wrote:

"Eii, the matter reached the higher quarters"

@Abisolo said:

"The beginning of another beef and fight"

@Lilian commented:

"The case we are closing is small, small; you are resuming it 😁"

@Dolly Wonders added:

"Defence loading from the human angel 😂🤣😂"

Prophet Oduro cautions pastors about political prophecies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Kofi Oduro had entreated church leaders to desist from making political prophecies.

He claimed that they should focus on preaching the gospel instead of focusing on politics, as there are many souls to be won.

Source: YEN.com.gh