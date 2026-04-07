Adam, a Ghanaian man living in Hamburg, Germany, has shared how he became homeless after being betrayed by his wife

According to Adam, he invested approximately $5,000 and even sold his house to raise funds to bring his wife abroad, only for her to divorce him

His account comes against the backdrop of Ghanaian celebrity Afua Asantewaa’s recent announcement of her separation, which triggered widespread public discussion

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A Ghanaian resident in Hamburg, Germany, has shared a deeply emotional account of how he ended up homeless after allegedly being betrayed by his wife.

In excerpts of an interview shared on Instagram, Adam recounted that he has lived in several European countries, including England, the Netherlands, and currently Germany.

Adam, a Ghanaian living in Hamburg, Germany, has shared a deeply emotional story of betrayal and loss. Photo credit: MaskBlog/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He explained that he spent nearly 17 years abroad before bringing his wife from Ghana to join him.

Adam said life was not easy, but he made every effort to provide his family with a comfortable home.

Despite his sacrifices, he claimed that his wife betrayed him, a situation that continues to sadden him years later.

He noted that he spent approximately $5,000 to bring his wife to Europe, money he raised by selling his house.

Yet, despite these efforts, he alleged that his wife divorced him and later remarried a man from another West African country.

Reflecting on his painful experience, Adam advised young men to be cautious before taking significant financial risks for close relatives.

He encouraged the younger generation to learn from his story and exercise prudence in making life decisions.

His story comes amid recent news involving celebrated Ghanaian personality Afua Asantewaa, who recently announced her decision to separate from her husband of several years, sparking widespread public discussion.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Man blames Ghanaian family for his downfall

In another narration, a Ghanaian living overseas has highlighted how difficult life can be for Africans in Europe.

A Ghanaian man shares the challenges and personal struggles he faced while living abroad, blaming these on juju from his family back home. Photo credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video posted on TikTok, the elderly man, identified as Adam Samuel, said that he had lived abroad for 35 years.

Samuel said life abroad was not the bed of roses many Ghanaians believed it to be.

He added that he wanted the youth in Ghana to learn from the hardships he has faced and make the right life decisions.

He said that despite spending over three decades in Europe, his life had been in shambles and his family torn apart.

Amid tears, he explained that his wife had left him to live with another man, while his own children had kept their distance from him.

"I have been in Europe for about 35 years, seven of which I have spent living in Germany. My family back in Ghana is wealthy, but as a growing young man, I wanted to live life for myself, which is why I decided to travel abroad to build my own life.

"Life abroad is tough, and things have not been easy for me. That is what I want the youth in Ghana to learn. It is far from a bed of roses out here. In Africa, some people think we pick money from the ground here," he stated.

Recounting the circumstances that led to his family breaking apart in Europe, he said that difficult times caused numerous marital problems, ultimately leading to a divorce.

Man deported from Belgium after friend's betrayal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian resident abroad had recalled a sad story of how his fellow nationals allegedly reported him to the police for deportation.

According to him, the ensuing circumstances had taught him a valuable life lesson, and he had resolved to never trust anybody, out of fear that he would be betrayed.

Source: YEN.com.gh