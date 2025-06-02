Patapaa attended Kwaw Kese's mother, Madam Yaa Serwaa's funeral service on Saturday, May 31, 2025

The musician, in a video, delivered a musical performance to entertain the mourners at the funeral service

Patapaa's performance at the funeral triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who highlighted Sarkodie's past rap line about him

Popular Ghanaian musician Justice Amoa, better known as Patapaa, has courted attention after a video of him performing at his colleague Kwaw Kese's mother Madam Yaa Serwaa's funeral service on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Patapaa performs at his colleague Kwaw Kese’s mother, Madam Yaa Serwaa’s funeral service. Photo source: @dailywatchtvonline

The One Corner hitmaker was among many who attended the service at Agona Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana to commiserate with his colleague and his family.

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Patapaa, sporting an all-black outfit, delivered an electrifying performance to cheer the sorrowful attendees at Kwaw Kese's mother, Madam Yaa Serwaa's funeral service.

The musician performed some of his hit songs, including One Corner while showing his impressive dance moves at the event.

Footage of Patapaa's performance at Kwaw Kese's mother's funeral service triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who highlighted two-time BET award-winning rapper Sarkodie's past remarks.

Patapaa and Sarkodie's feud

In 2018, Sarkodie referenced Patapaa's name in a rap line during his feature on fellow rapper Ypee's song, Meye Guy Remix, which also had Medikal on the joint.

In what many saw as a lyrical jab, the Sarkcess Music CEO said that his colleague would have performed at his funeral service if God had not blessed him with money and fame.

Ghanaian musicians Patapaa and Sarkodie. Photo source: @patapaa_amisty, @sarkodie

At the time, musician Patapaa had no qualms with Sarkodie's rap line and even stated that he was honoured for his name to have been referenced in the song, even if it was a diss.

He also claimed that being acknowledged by the two-BET award winner meant he had a bright future in the Ghanaian music industry and that his colleague had a vision about him.

However, in a 2021 interview with media personality Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Patapaa changed his tune, stating that he was no longer comfortable with Sarkodie's line.

According to him, Sarkodie's verse on Ypee's song was awful, and he felt disrespected by the rapper over the remarks he made about him in the song.

He expressed his hatred for his colleague, whom he felt had subjected him to mockery with the rap verse. He also claimed that the rapper had opened the way for other musicians in the industry to make disrespectful remarks about him in their songs.

In subsequent interviews, musician Patapaa has continued to hurl insults at Sarkodie and his beautiful wife, Tracy A. Owusu-Addo, despite numerous suggestions that the rapper only used his name as a metaphor and not necessarily to disrespect him.

Below are the videos of Patapaa performing at Kwaw Kese's mother's funeral:

Ghanaians react to Patapaa's performance

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

CrissWaddle commented:

At this point, King Sark's prophecy has manifested. Oh menua Berma ye ama Sarkodie anya yɛn wɔ one corner."

Ing. Kwame Addae said:

"Sarkodie is a prophet 😂💔."

Allohsarkcess commented:

"Sarkodie is always a prophet."

Spanktee said:

"This guy must apologise to Sarkodie."

Baba Yusha wrote:

"What Sark talk wey you diss am no, eno be ein this? 💔😂"

Ara_ba commented:

"Wei Sarkodie would just be watching this video and will say to his wife “s3 me Kaa y3” wama atanfo) Anya wo 😹😹 sei."

Patapaa's estranged wife confirms their official divorce

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Patapaa's estranged wife, Liha Miller, confirmed that she and the musician had officially ended their marriage and gone their separate ways years after they had separated.

In an interview, the Germany-based socialite shared that her marriage had been dissolved by a Ghanaian judge.

Liha Miller also added that her legal team and another individual represented her throughout the entire process.

